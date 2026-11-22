LSU is struggling in the last stretch of its season. As November was expected to be the most important stretch of the year, securing marquee wins to squeeze into the playoff bracket, LSU just got its third straight loss after falling 13-27 to Tennessee.

Now, the Tigers sit at a 6-5 overall record and 3-5 in the SEC. While Lane Kiffin will not pull off a postseason run during his debut year at LSU, he is coming close to pulling off an even record in purple and gold.

But finishing the season 6-6 will raise serious concerns about the Tigers, especially with the high preseason expectations they faced.

The Final Matchup

Tennessee defensive back Qua Moss (6) tackles LSU running back Dilin Jones (13) during a college football game on Nov. 21, 2026, Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tigers are back on the road next week to face the Arkansas Razorbacks to end out the unfortunate season. While the team has gone 1-3 on the road this season, the unranked 4-7 Razorbacks are an overmatched opponent for LSU.

But if the Tigers let the talent slip again this month during the final matchup, the team could manage to pull off a 6-6 record, the same team that was expected to go 9-3 or 10-2 this season, as both a playoff and championship contender.

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That clearly didn't go according to plan. It didn't for a lot of other teams, too, this season. But LSU wasn't a hopeful team that could make an impact. It was a complete factory reset, with the chance to make a strong first impression under Lane Kiffin.

Even after taking two losses already this month to Alabama and Texas at home, the Tigers still walked into Neyland Stadium as the favored opponent, by .1%. The team has yet to not be favored for a matchup.

So while their opponents are tough, LSU has always been expected to be the winner. But for five games now, they haven't been able to live up to that standard.

If LSU gets its sixth loss of the season, and fourth loss of the month to Arkansas, they will be a 6-6 "just bowl-eligible team." There are a lot of teams under that umbrella. Some of them celebrate breaking even.

But none of them are coming off an offseason transformation, adding that nation's top-ranked players to their rosters and completely renovating the program. After what Kiffin did this spring, LSU doesn't deserve an even record in the fall.

If the Tigers can be victorious over the Razorbacks, being 7-5 is a different conversation than 6-6. That's not barely making the bowl game, but showing some more strength than being even.

Still, this isn't where LSU was expected to end up. The final games of the season were meant to be tough, as securing a win in them was an important chance for LSU and Kififn to show their competitiveness.

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