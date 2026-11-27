LSU's tumultuous regular season ends Friday when it travels to Fayetteville to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Tigers are bowl-eligible, but Lane Kiffin's debut season in Baton Rouge hasn't gone to plan.

Regardless, LSU wants to finish the season on a high note, and it'll have a great opportunity against Arkansas (4-7, 2-6 SEC). The Razorbacks are coming off a blowout loss to Texas last week.

As the Tigers attempt to end their three-game losing streak, they can fix some of their biggest issues in the regular season finale.

A Chance to Revive the Running Game

LSU running back Dilin Jones. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The running game has become a staple of Kiffin's offense, and LSU has improved in that area this season. The Tigers are fifth in the SEC in rushing yards per game (161.64) and have had multiple 100-yard rushers this year.

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However, LSU failed to establish the running game in its loss to Tennessee last week. On the second offensive play of the game, Dilin Jones ran for 34 yards. After that run, the Tigers finished with nine rushing yards.

They'll have an excellent opportunity to fix the issue on Saturday. The Razorbacks have allowed the second-most rushing yards per game in the SEC (147.27). They've surrendered 25 rushing touchdowns through 11 games. Those numbers should excite Kiffin and offer a blueprint to offensive success this week.

LSU's running game has been wildly inconsistent this year. At times, it looks unstoppable and has guided the Tigers to wins. But when the operation becomes pass-heavy and relies on Sam Leavitt's arm, LSU struggles to pressure opposing defenses.

The tough road environments have also impacted the Tigers' ability to run the ball. While this week's road game won't be too rowdy, LSU has to establish the rushing attack early on Saturday. Of course, running the football requires effort and physciality.

I'm not suggesting the Tigers aren't trying. Ultimately, they're about to play a relatively meaningless regular-season road game against a four-win team. LSU's players have to remain focused and detail-oriented. It's easy to see the finish line and roll over on Saturday, but if Kiffin motivates his team this week, they should be ready to go.

This is Kiffin's last attempt to restore goodwill in Baton Rouge. These last few weeks have been disappointing, but the Tigers can end the season on a high note against Arkansas.

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