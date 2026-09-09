LSU Dominates SEC Weekly Honors After Embarrassing Clemson

LSU’s new-look roster wasted little time making its presence felt in the Southeastern Conference.

Quarterback Sam Leavitt, offensive tackle Jordan Seaton and defensive end Jordan Ross each earned SEC weekly honors following the Tigers’ 51-10 dismantling of Clemson in the season opener.

Leavitt was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week, Seaton earned SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week and Ross took home SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week, with all three earning the recognition after making their LSU debuts.

For a program that underwent a massive offseason transformation under Lane Kiffin, LSU’s first collection of SEC honors offered another indication that several of its biggest additions are already making an impact.

LSU's Newcomers Make an Immediate Impact

Tigers Quarterback Sam Leavitt 10, , LSU Tigers take on the Clemson Tigers. September 5, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Leavitt entered Baton Rouge with enormous expectations, and one game into his LSU career, he's already shown he can live up to them.

The Arizona State transfer completed 16 of 28 passes for 230 yards and a touchdown against Clemson, but his impact extended well beyond the passing game. Leavitt added a career-high 113 yards on the ground and scored twice, including touchdown runs of eight and 13 yards.

He was one of two LSU players to eclipse 100 rushing yards as the Tigers piled up 309 yards on the ground and 644 yards of total offense. LSU's 38 first downs established a new school record, while the Tigers became just the sixth team in program history to surpass both 300 rushing and 300 passing yards in the same game.

Leavitt's willingness to use his legs was particularly apparent near the goal line.

“Anything I can do to help my team get into the endzone I will do,” Leavitt said after the win.

But the quarterback wasn't creating those opportunities alone.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

Seaton's performance at left tackle may have been less noticeable on the broadcast, but it was equally significant for an LSU offense attempting to establish a dramatically different identity.

The Colorado transfer didn't allow a sack or commit a penalty while helping anchor an offensive line that paved the way for 58 rushing attempts at 5.3 yards per carry. LSU ran 94 offensive plays, scored on seven of its 10 possessions and punted just twice.

Those numbers become even more significant considering what LSU struggled to consistently establish a season ago: control at the line of scrimmage and a dependable rushing attack.

Seaton, who arrived in Baton Rouge as the No. 1 offensive tackle in the transfer portal after starting 22 games at Colorado, was brought in to help change that. His first performance suggested LSU may have found exactly what it was looking for.

Still, Seaton wasn't ready to declare the offense a finished product after one dominant performance.

“We played a very good opponent in Clemson, and although it did look good with the numbers and a lot of passing yards and a lot of rushing yards, there's a lot that we gotta work on,” Seaton said. “As far as technique-wise, make sure we got the little details. We gotta be faster as an offense also.”

That mentality wasn't limited to the offensive side of the ball.

Sep 5, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Christopher Vizzina (17) scrambles out the pocket against LSU Tigers defensive end Jordan Ross (29) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ross provided arguably the defining defensive play of the night.

With LSU leading 10-3 late in the first quarter, Clemson quarterback Christopher Vizzina attempted to convert a third-and-6 from his own 25-yard line.

Ross intercepted the pass and took it 30 yards the other way for a touchdown, instantly stretching LSU's advantage to 17-3 and sending Tiger Stadium into a frenzy.

Then he kept going.

On Clemson's very next offensive snap, Ross recorded a tackle for a four-yard loss. He later added an 11-yard sack and finished his LSU debut with four tackles and a quarterback hurry.

It was an emphatic introduction for the former Tennessee edge rusher, who arrived at LSU after recording 26 tackles, five tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks across two seasons with the Volunteers.

Ross was once rated the No. 1 edge rusher in the 2024 recruiting class, and his first game in purple and gold offered a glimpse of the potential that made him a five-star prospect.

Even after LSU held Clemson to just 145 total yards and eight first downs, however, Ross wasn't completely satisfied.

“We weren't really too happy with that honestly,” Ross said of Clemson's lone touchdown. “We tried to shut them out, but unfortunately we didn't. That was the only problem. But next time, we'll do better.”

Ross added that LSU's defense is “just getting started.”

That's perhaps the biggest takeaway from LSU sweeping three of the SEC's weekly awards.

It wasn't just Leavitt.

The quarterback who runs Kiffin's offense earned recognition. The left tackle protecting him earned recognition. And one of the premier additions to LSU's defensive front earned recognition.

Three transfers. Three LSU debuts. Three SEC weekly honors.

Kiffin and his staff spent the offseason rebuilding this roster with the expectation that LSU didn't need to wait through a lengthy transition period before competing at a high level. Against Clemson, many of the players brought to Baton Rouge to accelerate that process immediately looked the part.

And after 51 points, 644 yards of offense and a defensive performance that held Clemson to 145 yards, Kiffin made clear that one dominant Saturday doesn't change the standard.

“I told them, ‘Hey, the backups on defense did not perform to our standard,’” Kiffin said after the game. “There's going to come games that those guys got to go into games and they're going to have to stop them.”

That's the challenge now.

LSU showed what its reconstructed roster can look like when everything clicks. Leavitt, Seaton and Ross receiving SEC recognition provides individual validation, but the larger significance lies in where those performances came from.

Some of LSU's most important offseason additions aren't waiting to develop into difference-makers.

One game into the Kiffin era, they already are.

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