Sam Leavitt Faces His Most Important Stretch Yet as LSU's Quarterback

LSU Football is nearly here, folks. Week three of fall camp is underway, and the LSU Tigers continue to ramp up football activities.

The nation's eyes will not look away from Lane Kiffin's debut season in Baton Rouge. The Tigers placed 11th in the 2026 Preseason AP Poll, which only heightens the expectations coming into the year.

There are a lot of unknown qualities with this LSU team given the complete roster overhaul Kiffin put in place. At the center is quarterback Sam Leavitt. He's adamant that he's operating at100 percent heading into the year, but these next two weeks are critical for the LSU quarterback.

Leavitt Must Show Consistency and Availability

Quarterback Sam Leavitt. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It appears the hot, grueling summer days have affected some of the players, including Leavitt. On Monday, Leavitt was seen drinking more water than normal and was constantly wiping his face and arms.

His timing was also off on several deep balls throughout practice. Of course, he isn't going to look perfect every practice, but Leavitt may be showing signs of someone who hasn't consistently played football in nearly a year.

When LSU takes on Clemson, it will be Leavitt's first game action since October 25, 2025. He's nursed a foot injury that kept him out of spring ball. Until Leavitt is consistently available, the health questions will continue.

It's a great sign that he's been on the field and operating at full strength during practice. Leavitt talked about his return from injury with AP News.

"I've been 100% for the past few months. I really don't think about it out on the field at all," Leavitt said. "My health is one thing that I take very seriously, whether it's the food I eat, the way I sleep, the way I recover."

LSU's Ceiling Depends on Leavitt

Quarterback Sam Leavitt. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leavitt's health could be the determining factor for a good or lackluster Tigers' season. With so many new faces entering a program, LSU needs a stabilizer, and Leavitt can provide that.

There's a reason he was the highest-rated quarterback in the transfer portal. He was brought in to lead this new-look group and return LSU to the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019.

If Leavitt plays at a high level, the Tigers' ceiling is limitless. His biggest challenge awaits him in the SEC, and only time will tell if he's up for it.

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