LSU Extends 10 New Offers At Annual Summer Elite Camp

LSU football hired Lane Kiffin in November, and since then, it's secured the No. 1 recruiting class in 2026, it's actively working on reclaiming that title in 2027 and is building the foundation for the future classes to top the rankings too.

LSU issued a spread of offers to 10 players in classes ranging from 2027 through 2030 at LSU's Summer Elite Camp. Thursday's camp featured recruits from across the country who were hoping to catch the attention of the Tigers' coaching staff.

And it certainly worked for some.

2027 ATH Dasean Royal

LSU Tigers helmet against the Missouri Tigers during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Athlete Dasean Royal came to Baton Rouge from Houston, Texas, for the camp, and it's safe to say it was a success.

Royal is the only 2027 recruit to leave the camo with an offer, and for him, it was extremely meaningful as it was his first Division I offer.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pounder plays both wide receiver and cornerback at North Shore High School (TX) and looks to earn some national attention and stars in his senior season coming this fall.

2028 Four-Star WR Jacolby Campbell

Jacolby Campbell is one of five Louisiana recruits to land offers from the state's flagship university at the camp Thursday. Campbell leads the way among those recruits as one of the top-ranked in-state targets for 2028.

Coming from Abbeville High School, the 6-foot, 170-pound pass catcher caught the eye of LSU's offensive staff. But Kiffin's offensive masterminds aren't the first to offer Campbell, as he holds 10 total offers, most notably from Florida State, Arkansas and Mississippi State.

Campbell is ranked as the No. 24 wide receiver in 247Sports' 2028 class and the No. 3 prospect in Louisiana.

2028 Three-Star WR Jarvis Stevenson

Jan 29, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; American wide receiver Barion Brown (6) of LSU grabs a touchdown pass during American Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Jarvis Stevenson is another receiver recruit that LSU extended an offer to on Thursday.

Stevenson's hype has reached the right crowds, though, holding offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Florida and Michigan despite having no stars and not playing a single snap in his sophomore season of high school.

A torn ACL sidelined him for his sophomore campaign, but he showed what he's capable of at LSU's camp. He's on the rise in the rankings as his junior and senior seasons are yet to come.

Standing at 6-foot-5, 190 pounds, the Louisiana product sits as Rivals' No. 14 in-state recruit.

2028 WR Nasir Parker

Nov 23, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view of the LSU Tigers helmet against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

LSU is hungry for Louisiana wide receivers. Nasir Parker is yet another pass catcher to receive an offer from the state's flagship university.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder holds offers from Arkansas, Arkansas State and Oregon State already.

2028 CB Seth Collins

The offers flew out to receivers on Thursday, but Corey Raymond couldn't let the day just be about receivers.

He found himself someone in the crowd that he could see playing in purple and gold in the next few years.

The player he set his sights on is Evangel Christian's Seth Collins, a 6-foot-1, 181-pound corner.

Houston, SMU and Louisiana Tech are the other schools currently courting Collins, but LSU turns the heat up in his recruitment.

2028 IOL Jayden Taylor

Aug 18, 2020; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, United States; LSU Tigers guard Ed Ingram (70) blocks during practice at Football Operations Center. Mandatory Credit: LSU Athletics/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Network | Pool Photo-Imagn Images

Jayden Taylor is a 2028 St. Augustine High School product and was the only offensive lineman to receive an offer on Thursday.

The 6-foot-4 and 244-pound interior offensive lineman is unranked, but he has already received offers from Florida State, Georgia Tech and Tulane.

Two more seasons of high school football at the highest level in Louisiana will explode his recruitment. But the Tigers will always have an advantage by being early to it.

2028 Four-Star TE Jevyn Severson

Madrid's Jevyn Severson (0) drives down the floor during the Class 1A quarterfinal against Boyden Hull on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. | Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jevyn Severson made the trip from Iowa to Baton Rouge, and the LSU staff made his visit well worth it.

The 6-foot-5, 230-pound tight end is a dual-sport athlete at Madrid High School, and he isn't afraid to use his basketball physicality on the field.

But LSU isn't the only pursuer of Severson's talents at the collegiate level. He also holds notable offers from Texas A&M, Florida and Iowa.

Severson is ranked as 247Sports' No. 3 tight end in the 2028 class and the top prospect in Iowa. He comes in as No. 64 overall player in the class.

2029 WR Jakylynn Moody

Jul 18, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; LSU Tigers helmet on the stage during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Jakylynn Moody was reported to be the camp's clear winner.

The Hattiesburg wide receiver did not lose a single one-on-one rep.

Coming into his sophomore season, the 6-foot-1, 155-pound speedster has a lot of time to earn stars and national attention. Thursday was just the start for him.

LSU joins Miami and Ole Miss as notable programs that have thrown their names into the ring for Moody.

2030 QB Mason Miller-Smith

Nov 8, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) throws a pass during the second half of the game with Alabama at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated LSU 20-9. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images | Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

LSU has shown recently that it's looking to lock down the quarterback position in every class.

Now, Kiffin and his staff are looking in the state in the 2030 class with North DeSoto's Mason Miller-Smith.

Not only is Miller-Smith friends with 2027 LSU commit and four-star quarterback Peyton Houston, but Miller-Smith also falls in the same boat as Houston, with both being offered before their freshman year.

Ole Miss and Tulane have also offered the 6-foot dual-threat passer.

2030 DE Broderick Sanders III

Oct 6, 2018; Gainesville, FL, USA; A detail view of LSU Tigers football helmets against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images | Kim Klement-Imagn Images

LSU defensive line coach Sterling Lucas is a busy man. He's actively working on securing flips from some of 2027's top recruits, while coaching LSU's current defensive linemen and scouting talent to make his life easier in future classes.

On Thursday, Lucas handed out an offer to John Curtis' Broderick Sanders III. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound edge rusher possesses elite size, and he hasn't even taken a single high school class.

With four years of Louisiana high school football experience to come, Sanders will be a hard player to keep in the state come 2030.

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