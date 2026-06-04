Does LSU Have Reason To Worry After Five-Star Jaiden Bryant's Flip?

Jaiden Bryant committed to LSU just a month after it hired Lane Kiffin. And the commitment quieted every person in the college football world who said Kiffin couldn't recruit high school players.

Now, five months later, Bryant is off to Miami, and all of those people are back with a vengeance. This time, they're asking if LSU has some trouble in paradise.

But that's not the case. LSU has options. It may just have to earn some flips of its own.

Going For The Flips

Courtesy of Anthony Sweeney via X.

LSU has its eyes on a pair of Texas Tech defensive line commits. And both are five stars.

That is five-star Jalen Brewster, the nation's top player in 2027 according to 247Sports Composite rankings, and Anthony Sweeny, the country's No. 3 defensive lineman.

For LSU, Brewster is the more tangible target currently, having visited Baton Rouge over the last weekend in May. But as for Sweeny, LSU is "a school to keep an eye on," according to Rivals.

But for LSU, it's an uphill battle. Texas Tech definitely has the tools to prevent LSU from taking either recruit, having deep NIL pockets, playoff success and recent NFL Draft production to sell.

With Bryant on the way to the ever-sunny Miami next year, LSU will look to land one, if not both, of these Red Raider commits.

Wait, There's More

Courtesy of KJ Green on X.

But for LSU, it doesn't end there with high-caliber talent on the recruiting scene.

With the offseason addition of Sterling Lucas to coach the defensive line, the recruiting scene for LSU is at the highest point it's been in a long time.

Lucas' previous home was South Carolina, with the Gamecocks. While there, he's landed some massive recruits, leading to him producing some of the scariest edge-pressure packages in the SEC over the last two seasons.

Since coming over to LSU, he has inherited some of the best edge prospects to coach up during his first season, including 2026's No. 1 player, Lamar Brown, and top-five edge Deuce Geralds. That's just the freshman he'll coach.

But during summer workouts and official visit season, his eyes are set on securing his players in the 2027 class.

Besides the two Red Raiders that he's gunning for, he has developed a strong connection with five-star KJ Green.

Green will be on campus this weekend, giving LSU a real chance at making a strong push for his commitment in August.

But that's not it. LSU also hosted 2027's No. 3 defensive lineman Mitchell Turner this week, making a push for the 6-foot-3, 275-pound defensive trenchman.

It surely doesn't look like there is much trouble in Kiffin's LSU paradise after Bryant's flip.

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