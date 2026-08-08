LSU Fall Camp Day 4 Shows the Offensive Depth Chart Isn't Done Changing

LSU finished up day four of fall camp with another hot practice on Saturday morning. With four weeks to go until the season opener, there is still a lot of movement that will take place in the depth charts on both sides of the ball.

Saturday gave the best view of the offense yet. While the media was still curtailed to only viewing two practice periods totaling 10 minutes, reporters were able to get closer to the action.

About a minute after the media was let onto the practice field, head coach Lane Kiffin went over to talk to a staff member, and the staff member then came over to tell reporters that they could move as far up and down the field as they pleased.

The offensive line practice space which previously called for a distant viewing was now able to be seen from a few feet. And, it also gave everyone a better look at the quarterbacks and wide receivers.

Potential movements on the offensive line

LSU lines up to block the defense on a field goal attempt in 2025 | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kiffin and offensive line coach Eric Wolford might not know their starting offensive line until a few days before the opening game against Clemson.

One of the biggest question marks and players to watch in the fall is right tackle Weston Davis. He started 10 games last year and underperformed, but had a big spring. Kiffin said in the final spring press conference that he, along with the line as a whole, need a down-to-down consistency.

On Saturday morning, Tennessee transfer William Satterwhite II was getting snaps with the first team at right tackle. The rest of the projected starting line—which features from left to right Jordan Seaton, Aliou Bah, Braelin Moore, Bo Bordelon—looked the same.

Wolford was working with the younger and more inexperienced linemen, like freshman Ryan Miret, redshirt freshman Brett Bordelon and junior Sean Thompkins Jr. Wolford was bringing the intensity but was also looking thorough with his team.

Wide receiver movement

Jackson Harris runs with the ball in a 2025 game | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The hierarchy of wide receivers is something that will take basically all of fall camp, and probably the first few weeks of the season, to solidify. As quarterback Sam Leavitt looks to get on time with all of his receivers, a few are emerging as likely starters and heavy contributors.

While the media was still waiting to enter the practice facility, some team reps could be seen. Although difficult to get a great view, it looked like Jayce Brown, Eugene Wilson and Winnie Watkins were running with the first-team offense.

Then in individual drills, Leavitt was seen throwing to his tight ends, mainly Trey'Dez Green and Malachi Thomas, as well as Jackson Harris and true freshmen Nolon Buckels and Corey Barber. The timing was off with the freshmen on the singular pass viewed, but that can't tell the whole story.

Thomas, a transfer from Pitt, is breaking out as the obvious No. 2 choice at tight end behind Green.

Backup quarterback Husan Longstreet threw to a multitude of receivers as well, primarily getting reps in with Wilson, Phillip Wright III and Tre' Brown. Wright and Brown both have the makings of future starters, but will likely be rotational pieces this year. Wilson is on the fence of those two categories.

The Tigers have an off day tomorrow, and will get back to practice Monday morning. Coach Kiffin and select players will speak with the media following practice.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.