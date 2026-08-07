Lane Kiffin Shares His Biggest Early Impressions of LSU's Roster

To no one's surprise, all eyes are on Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers this season. There is no grace period as Kiffin enters his first season in Baton Rouge. The expectations are high, but he isn't shying away from them.

"With that comes a lot of expectations to perform really well," Kiffin said after the first day of fall camp. "I think the expectations are extremely high here, which is okay. I knew that coming in, that matches how I think."

Part of that excitement is the retooled roster that was built through the transfer portal.

Kiffin Believes This Roster is Only the Beginning

LSU's new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kiffin believes this year's roster is just the beginning of the success he hopes to have at LSU.

"I know that as good as we are right now, this is just the beginning," Kiffin said. "The season after will have a better roster, because if you think about it, we have more time. I'm not asking for it. I'm saying if we got here and you had to sign a class in a week and then you had a portal class with half your coaches going back and forth from a place, versus now you've been here for a year and know your roster really, really well...You're just going to be in a better position."

If this is just the start to Kiffin's roster construction in Baton Rouge, he's off to a phenomenal start. The Tigers boast the best transfer portal class in the country, highlighted by several five-star players, including quarterback Sam Leavitt, left tackle Jordan Seaton, and defensive end Princewill Umanmielen.

It may take some time for this revamped roster to gel, but it's clear they want to get off the ground and running quickly. They have an extremely talented roster and the amount of experience should go toe-to-toe with any team in the country.

Building for 2027 and Beyond

LSU Tigers tight end Trey'Dez Green celebrates with teammates. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This isn't just a program set up for short-term success. Kiffin is building for 2027 and beyond. In his first press conference of fall camp, Kiffin emphasized that players are buying into the culture.

On the surface, LSU may look like a team with random stars. But there is a clear process behind the curtain, and the Tigers won't have to wait long to reveal the trick. Many doubt Kiffin's ability to turn a program into a national championship contender overnight, but it may not take long for those doubts to be quickly erased.

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