Sam Leavitt Already Looking the Part as LSU Opens Fall Camp

Much of the focus on LSU during the offseason was on the health of its quarterback: Arizona State transfer Sam Leavitt.

Leavitt had an explosive 2024 season, putting up 2,885 yards and throwing for 24 touchdowns while leading the Sun Devils to a Big 12 Championship and first-ever College Football Playoff appearance. But in 2025, he only played seven games due to a foot injury and underwent surgery.

First-year head coach Lane Kiffin took a chance on Leavitt's recovery, and he is fully ready to compete in 2026. On the first day of fall camp, Leavitt was strong.

“Sam’s doing great,” Kiffin said at a Baton Rouge Rotary Club meeting last week. “He’s coming back from a foot injury. He’s full strength. Now, it’s just about getting the timing down with everybody.”

What did Leavitt show us on the first day of fall camp?

Sam Leavitt looks on in a game against Texas Tech in 2025 | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the first day of fall camp, the media was allowed to view two practice periods totaling about 10 minutes. We saw Leavitt completing short passes to his tight ends, out routes and slants with his wide receivers and deep post routes.

All of what Leavitt showed looked strong.

"I thought Sam had a great day today. Really looked the best he's looked," Kiffin said after practice concluded. "And I was excited to see that he was even more comfortable with the receivers.”

A few wobbly passes aside, Leavitt's timing was on point. Working with wide receivers and tight ends Jackson Harris, Jayce Brown, Tre Wilson, Winnie Watkins, Malik Elzy and Trey'Dez Green, Leavitt knew where to drop the ball.

Here’s #LSU QB Sam Leavitt completing some deep passes to Jayce Brown and Malik Elzy. pic.twitter.com/DZLfQgFItY — Tripp Buhler (@TrippBuhler) August 5, 2026

Leavitt and the receivers listed above, along with tight end Malachi Thomas and quarterback Landen Clark, all traveled to Dallas last week to visit the Throw It Deep QB Academy. The chemistry was showing on the field yesterday.

And Leavitt's injury didn't look to hamper him at all. He's moving around and throwing the ball fluently. He put on 11 pounds this offseason but still moves the same he did before, just stronger.

"Sam's been moving around really well, and if you just went out today and saw him, I don't think you'd think there was an injury," Kiffin said.

Kiffin was alongside the offense during the viewable practice periods, so he could compare Leavitt's work Wednesday to his previous showing better than anyone else could.

The main thing LSU needs from Leavitt is for him to just look like the version of himself from 2024 when he got Arizona State into double overtime of the playoff quarterfinals. That Leavitt could move around comfortably and had confidence throwing the ball. That Leavitt was seen yesterday.

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