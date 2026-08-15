Sam Leavitt Is Starting to Look More Comfortable in Lane Kiffin's LSU Offense

The LSU Tigers will enter the 2026 season with more questions and expectations surrounding the program than perhaps any other school in the country.

With new head coach Lane Kiffin at the helm, and after he brought in new quarterback Sam Leavitt, who is only two years removed from leading his team to the College Football Playoffs, questions surrounding how the duo will click in the upcoming season remain unanswered.

Through fall camp, Leavitt is certainly looking the part and showing a critical understanding of the offense. As time continues to roll on and his connection with the offense grows, he could live up to the hype surrounding him in Baton Rouge.

How Leavitt Changes the Tigers Expectations in 2026

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leavitt seems like the perfect style of quarterback to lead the Tigers, fitting perfectly into the mold that Kiffin has when seeking his next signal-caller. He can throw on the run, dance in the pocket, and, more importantly, he has a high football IQ that separates him from the competition, backed by plenty of experience.

He was already showing in the Tigers' fall camp what he can do as he works to get up to game speed after dealing with an offseason injury. Two things remained critical for Leavitt to answer during camp: how was his connection with the tight ends and receivers? And where was his understanding of the offense at?

His connection with the receivers seems to be there already, and it helps knowing that he has dealt with a multitude of new faces around him each year, so he is no stranger to getting up to speed with his new targets. That connection continues to develop, with Kiffin even praising the way Leavitt has handled it thus far.

"I thought Sam had a great day today. Really looked the best he's looked," Kiffin said. "And I was excited to see that he was even more comfortable with the receivers.”

Kiffin has continued to sing the praises of his new signal-caller, and Leavitt has shown the maturity and talent the Tigers were looking for when quarterback shopping this offseason. The Kiffin offense is complex, and one that requires time to fully grasp it, and for Leavitt, who may have gotten a late start on the field because of his injury, got extended time learning the playbook all the way through.

Seemingly answering both questions that are needed of him, Leavitt looks ready to lead the Tigers' offense, and if they are clicking in the week one matchup against the Clemson Tigers, Kiffin could be in for a special year one.

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