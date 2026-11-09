LSU Flips Commitment From Big 12 LB After Brutal Loss to Alabama
In this story:
The LSU Tigers have experienced an unexpected amount of disappointment this season.
The first year under head coach Lane Kiffin was supposed to feature championship-level moments and yet the Tigers already have three losses and are in danger of missing the College Football Playoff following Saturday's 31-13 defeat to Alabama.
But despite the ugly results against the Crimson Tide, LSU fans received a good piece of news on Sunday when it comes to the 2027 recruiting trail.
LSU Flips Kansas LB Commit
LSU has added a new player to its 2027 recruiting class, flipping Kansas linebacker commit JaMarquis Hudson in another win for Kiffin and the coaching staff. He originally committed to the Jayhawks on June 14, 2026.
A product of Port Arthur Memorial in Port Arthur, TX, Hudson is a three-star prospect in the 2027 recruiting class.
Some LSU fans might scoff at the fact that Hudson is not as highly-rated as other players in the class, but that hardly means anything at this stage. Many five-star players end up not panning out while lesser-known prospects come out of nowhere as they look to prove themselves.
Kiffin and the LSU coaching staff clearly see something in Hudson. Until proven otherwise, Tiger fans should as well.
Hudson received offers from multiple notable programs, including Houston, Kentucky, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, Louisville, Arizona State, Florida State, Baylor, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Arkansas, Iowa State, UCF and many more.
During the 2025 season, Hudson posted 105 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, five pass breakups, four interceptions and one pick six.
What LSU's 2027 Class Looks Like After Addition of JaMarquis Hudson
Hudson is the latest addition to what's already one of the best recruiting classes in the 2027 cycle at LSU.
After Kiffin took over the job, the Tigers went to work adding some of the top prospects in the country. This includes five-star players like edge rusher KJ Green and tight end Ahmad Hudson along with four-star recruits like offensive lineman Terrance Smith, edge rusher Chris Whitehead, safety Karnell "Greedy" James, quarterback Peyton Houston, running backs David Segarra and Trey Martin, safety Jayden Anding and many more.
Hudson might take longer than some of these players to make an impact with LSU but his addition to the recruiting class can't be overlooked.
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.
Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for LSU Tigers On SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7