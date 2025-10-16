LSU Football Adds Surprising Name to Availability Report Ahead of Vanderbilt Matchup
No. 10 LSU (5-1, 2-1 SEC) will square off against the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday for a Top-20 SEC showdown at FirstBank Stadium.
After getting back on track in Week 7 against the South Carolina Gamecocks, Brian Kelly and Co. will enter Week 8 against the Commodores with an opportunity to carry the momentum.
"I'd rather be a team that starts to heat up late than heats up early on, and I'm really excited to see those guys really continuing to mesh now and growing," LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier said.
"I think we're going in the right direction, which is what matters. And so hopefully by the time it gets to crunch time, we're ready to go."
Ahead of the Top-20 matchup in Nashville, the initial SEC Availability Report has been revealed with the LSU Tigers adding multiple players on Wednesday.
A look into the first availability report of the week:
No. 10 LSU Tigers
- WR Aaron Anderson – PROBABLE
- DE Jimari Butler – QUESTIONABLE
- DL Bernard Gooden – DOUBTFUL
- OL Paul Mubenga – PROBABLE
- DE Gabriel Reliford – OUT
- LB Whit Weeks – QUESTIONABLE
No. 17 Vanderbilt Commodores
- LB Jamison Curtis – OUT
- QB Drew Dickey – OUT
- RB Chase Gillespie – OUT
- DB Vanzale Hinton – OUT
- DL Nikhil Jefferson – QUESTIONABLE
- CB Marlon Jones – DOUBTFUL
- S Brail Lipford – DOUBTFUL
- DL Yilanan Ouattara – DOUBTFUL
- LB Langston Patterson – PROBABLE
- DL Linus Zunk – QUESTIONABLE
Garrett Nussmeier's Take: Healthier, Swagger-Filled Version Coming Soon
"Just everything that I was kind of going through in the first couple weeks was obviously very frustrating. I think I let it get to me a little bit, just a feeling of helplessness at times, a lot of frustration," Nussmeier said on Tuesday.
"So now, just having fun playing football and trying to get back to that, just being me and playing the game that I love. I think I lost that for a minute there in frustration. Coach challenged me with that, to be myself and to bring that swagger back. So I'm just gonna continue to try and keep doing that."
