Ryan Clark Drops Major Take on Why Lane Kiffin Is Built To Succeed With LSU Football

In a move that sent shockwaves across the college football landscape, Lane Kiffin made the decision to depart the Ole Miss Rebels for the head coaching gig with the LSU Tigers.

After six seasons in Oxford where Kiffin rebuilt the Ole Miss brand to new heights, the coveted shot-caller packed his bags and made the move to Baton Rouge with a new challenge awaiting in the Bayou State.

Kiffin arrived in town on Nov. 30 and hit the ground running where he's looking to rebuild the LSU program with an opportunity to steer the ship in the right direction.

Kiffin departed the Ole Miss Rebels amid a College Football Playoff run where he now prepares for the next chapter of his coaching career in Baton Rouge. Since the decision, he's felt confident in the move.

“Even on the plane down here, I’m kind of like, man we made this decision, but gah,” Kiffin started, expressing the angst with his hands. “I’m telling you.

"We landed... and when I got off the plane here, and I saw the leadership, and I felt the power of this place. And then you get in the car and you go by Tiger Stadium, and it’s lit up.

“I absolutely made the right decision. And it all went away.”

But LSU icon Ryan Clark revealed on Club 520 that he believes Kiffin will hit the ground running with the LSU Tigers and that he's been in constant communication with the program's new shot-caller.

The Daily Communication: Clark and Kiffin

“Let’s just say I knew Lane was gonna be our head coach a long time before the rest of the world,” Clark said. “As soon as BK was fired, that was my pick. That was who I wanted. Had conversations with people at the school who were going to be decision-makers.

"I would probably say, once the process started, there wasn’t a day I don’t have a text with Lane Kiffin. I’ve got more group chats with Lane Kiffin than I do my real home boys.

“We’ve got group chats with Lane and it’s, like, different groups of football players that played at LSU, depending on what he wants to talk about. We’ve got, like, pockets.

"If it’s this conversation, it might be Whitworth. If it’s this conversation, it might be Swagu. If it’s this conversation, it might be Booger McFarland. We’ve got all these conversations.”

The Differences: Kiffin and Brian Kelly

“One of the coolest things [Kiffin] did, it’s probably 5 a.m. one morning, he sends a picture of the stadium,” Clark said. “He’s like, ‘That’s the best place to play football in the country.’ I remember when I texted him back, I was like, ‘The stadium’s cool.

"But it’s the people who are in there and the reason that they’re there that makes it special.’ That dude’s excited to coach there, and that’s what you want.

“Like, BK, bro, Brian Kelly wasn’t excited to coach there. … He felt like he was doing us a favor by coaching there. Down South folks, country folks, we don’t like that. You’ve got to embrace what we embrace.

"You’ve got to care about what we care about. If you don’t, we’re not going to fool with you. And if we’re in that space with you, you’ve got to win all the games all the time. If you win all the time, you can be the biggest ass you want. But if you’re a turd and you suck, nah, we’ve got to holler at you.”

