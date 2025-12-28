LSU Football Loses Key Defensive Weapon To Injury In Texas Bowl Clash Against Houston

LSU Tigers defensive lineman Bernard Gooden has exited Saturday night's Texas Bowl matchup against the Houston Cougars with a lower-body injury.

Gooden was carted to the locker room in the first half after suffering the injury in the second quarter with the Bayou Bengals' defensive depth taking another hit in the season finale.

LSU without several key contributors on Saturday night in Houston - headlined by projected first round NFL Draft selection Mansoor Delane at the cornerback slot.

Along with Delane out on Saturday, LSU is without Garrett Nussmeier, Whit Weeks, Harold Perkins and Aaron Anderson after making the decision to opt-out.

It was also reported by 104.5 ESPN earlier in the week that offensive lineman Josh Thompson would not be participating in the game - keeping the door open along interior offensive line for a youngster to step in - where LSU has done just that in the first half.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

With the veterans missing Saturday against Houston, LSU has seen youngsters step in the mix with the defensive line now in a spot where they must utilize youngsters.

Dominick McKinley, Ahmad Breaux, and Shone Washington have taken a majority of the snaps with the LSU Tigers heading into halftime with a 21-14 deficit.

Interim head coach Frank Wilson, a Louisiana native who has led the Bayou Bengals since Oct. 26 following Brian Kelly's firing, will eye a comeback win in his final game as the shot-caller.

"Life's short. To live in the moment, enjoy the people around you, be where your feet are, really wrap your arms around those people that you work with, that you care for and really take advantage of the opportunity that's before you," Wilson said.

"I think it's important to them to finish what we've started. We do have some guys that have options that are out there but they'd be remiss if they weren't able to finish," Wilson added.

"Some of them have chose to do so. We're very fortunate and wanted to oblige that opportunity to finish what they started, which is the 2025 football season."

