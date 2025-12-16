LSU Football Among Top Landing Spots for Major Transfer Quarterback From SEC Rival

Florida Gators quarterback is planning to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after spending two seasons in Gainesville, he revealed via social media on Monday morning.

Lagway signed with Billy Napier and Co. as the No. 1 dual-threat signal-caller in America where he took control of the offense as a true freshman down the stretch of the 2024 season.

Fast forward to his sophomore campaign in 2025 and it was a challenging year for the SEC quarterback after completing 63 percent of his passes while throwing for 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Now, the Texas native is set to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal in search of a new home.

“Dear Gator Family, First and foremost, I want to thank God for every blessing he has placed over my life. I am truly grateful for the opportunity to have been part of such an incredible program here at the University of Florida. To my family – your unwavering support means the world to me. I would not be the man or the athlete I am today without your love, guidance, and sacrifice," Lagway wrote via X.

"To my friends and teammates – thank you for the brotherhood, the memories, and the bonds we’ve built over these past two years. I will carry those moments with me for a lifetime.

"To my coaches, the athletic training staff, and every member of the University of Florida community – thank you for pouring into me, believing in me, and showing me nothing but love and support throughout my time in Gainesville. After much prayer, reflection, and thoughtful consideration, I have decided to enter the transfer portal.”

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are among the early schools to watch, according to On3 Sports, with the Baylor Bears and Miami Hurricanes also in the mix.

"Our colleague Pete Nakos reported three schools to keep an eye on for DJ Lagway: LSU, Miami and Baylor," Rivals' Steve Wiltfong said.

"Lagway's father played his college football at Baylor. It's a home-state school. But if you look at DJ Lagway's high school recruitment, he bet on Florida, bet on himself to help turn the Gators around.

"I think this time around he makes a decision based on the situation that's going to put him in the best position to blossom as a player."

The LSU Tigers are in the market for quarterback, and with Kiffin at the helm, the ability to be developed by the new shot-caller in Baton Rouge could intrigue Lagway.

"You look at Lane Kiffin and what he was able to do at Ole Miss, developing a transfer in Jaxson Dart to a first-round draft pick out of USC," Wiltfong said. "That is something that would be very exciting for DJ Lagway to look at."

"In Miami, similar track record," Wiltfong said. "You take a guy like Cam Ward, transferred multiple times, finished his career at Miami, plug-and-play, ultimately develops into the number one pick in the NFL Draft.

"Carson Beck, this year coming over from Georgia, tops the ACC in many categories, including quarterback rating. Both of those situations are advantageous to me if you're any transfer quarterback."

Now, all eyes are on one of the top Transfer Portal quarterbacks as he searches for a new home after two seasons in Gainesville.

