LSU Football and Washington QB Demond Williams: A 'Marriage' Under Lane Kiffin

Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. remains the talk of college football after revealing intentions of departing Seattle after two seasons for the NCAA Transfer Portal.

In a move that sent shockwaves across the sport, Williams took to social media on Tuesday to announce plans of entering the free agent market despite inking a new deal with Washington just days ago.

"Four days earlier, he'd signed a contract to return to Washington, which was set to pay him in the mid-$4 million range and put him near the top the market for college football," ESPN wrote.

"Washington continues to pursue legal action, per sources, to enforce the contract."

Williams has appeared in 26 games across two seasons with the Washington program - starting two as a true freshman in 2024 and all 13 of the team’s games in 2025 as a sophomore.

The agreement Demond Williams signed with Washington included a provision prohibiting him from entering the transfer portal per @RossDellenger



The school is now refusing to officially enter his name into the transfer portal database. pic.twitter.com/EmuXP5Jxok — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 7, 2026

Across his first season with the Huskies, Williams completed 78.1 percent of his passes (82-of-105), while throwing for 944 yards and eight touchdowns as a true freshman.

Then, Williams had his "money year" as a true sophomore in 2025 after taking that next step.

The dual-threat became the program's starting signal-caller where he led the Huskies to a 9-4 record while completing 256-of-354 attempts (70 percent) and throwing for 3,065 yards, 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Now, after a breakout campaign in 2025, Williams has become a hot commodity across America with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers coaching staff taking notice of his game.

But Kiffin has been familiar with Williams where he was committed to the Ole Miss Rebels in 2022 during his recruitment process prior to flipping his pledge elsewhere.

"If Williams follows through on his desire to leave Washington -- LSU is the presumptive favorite for his services, but others are expected to be involved as well -- his case will be a litmus test for the rules of a new era. And it will likely end up in court," ESPN wrote.

Two key items in Demond Williams’ signed Washington contract as he attempts to enter the portal and transfer. Washington continues to pursue legal options to enforce the contract, per ESPN sources.

1) The buyout in the contact reads the cost of the buyout is in the “sole… pic.twitter.com/XWbfOnOxEK — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 7, 2026

LSU and Williams Jr. are a "marriage," according to On3 Sports' Pete Nakos with both parties seemingly a match.

"LSU needs a quarterback - sources across the country indicate to On3 that Demond Williams and LSU could be a marriage. We'll see how it comes together. Other schools to watch, I'd keep an eye on Miami," Nakos said.

"Obviously Carson Beck's going to go to the NFL once this College Football Playoff run ends... Demond Williams and Miami could make sense."

“Sources indicate to On3 that LSU and Demond Williams could be a marriage"@PeteNakos says to also keep an eye on the Miami Hurricanes if Williams hits the portal 👀



MORE: https://t.co/Dp2oaqlzte pic.twitter.com/D5rDwm9gpe — Josh Newberg (@josh_newberg) January 7, 2026

LSU currently has zero scholarship quarterbacks on the roster, but are fresh off of hosting Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt on a mult-day stay where he was in town from Monday to Wednesday.

Now, all eyes are on Kiffin's plan at quarterback with Williams Jr. set to be in the Transfer Portal as a priority target for the LSU Tigers.

