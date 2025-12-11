LSU Football Announces Major NIL News On Pair Of Elite Weapons, Ink Massive Deals

BATON ROUGE — LSU Athletics and Nike have announced an extension to their five-decade long partnership through 2036, Director of Athletics announced on Thursday.

Alongside the extension, LSU will be leading off Nike’s Blue Ribbon Elite NIL program, a first-of-its-kind partnership, representing a broad portfolio of athletes across disciplines, reimagining the NIL space by providing schools and athletes an unmatched level of collaboration that prioritizes the future of sport and athlete identity.

“LSU and Nike are two of the top brands in sport and an ideal duo,” said Ausberry. “We are both continuously looking to innovate and stay ahead of the game, and that’s what we intend to do in the future with this extended partnership.

"LSU has always been at the forefront of NIL strategy, and as the launchpad for Nike Blue Ribbon Elite, we look forward to working with Nike to offer our student-athletes unrivaled opportunities to capitalize on their brands.”

Nike’s Blue Ribbon Elite program could have started anywhere in the country, but it launches in Baton Rouge, representing another example of LSU leading the way, and remaining at the forefront, in the new collegiate model.

Courtesy of Blake Baker's Instragram.

Among the LSU student-athletes joining Nike’s growing roster of elite NIL athletes are:

Nike’s partnership with each Blue Ribbon Elite athlete and their universities will go beyond brand representation, inspiring the student body and community to collaborate through brand campaigns, product innovation and creative direction.

Nike’s commitment to listening to the voices of its NIL athletes takes form in individual, personalized support, both in their performance and training and in their most important moments away from the game.

From product and styling to support with media and content, Nike leverages the full weight of the brand to provide a best-in-class partnership to athletes across the brand’s NIL roster — giving them tools for long-term success across sport, business and culture.

“College sport is woven into Nike’s DNA, and we’ve always believed its future should be shaped in lockstep with athletes,” says Ann Miller, EVP, Global Sports Marketing. “Renewing our partnership with LSU and welcoming 10 new NIL athletes is about more than gear.

"It’s about collaboration, creativity and meaningful impact, giving athletes a platform to influence product, innovation, storytelling and culture. LSU and these athletes aren’t just representing Nike – they’re helping us redefine what partnership means in this new era of college sport.”

Courtesy of Blake Baker's Instagram.

Since NIL began in 2021, LSU Athletics has been considered a leader in the space. As college athletics has shifted, LSU has remained at the forefront, leveraging the power of its brand and corporate market to provide unrivaled earning opportunity to its student-athletes.

“As we head into 2026, leading in NIL doesn’t just mean money,” said , LSU Deputy AD for External Affairs. “Excelling in today’s competitive NIL space also means offering the best access to and execution of true third-party deals.

"LSU provides elite earning potential to our student-athletes, but our greatest edge is the volume of special opportunities available to them when they put on the purple and gold.”

Nike and LSU, two iconic brands in the world of sport, continue to set the standard in the NIL landscape – together.

What They’re Saying

DJ Pickett, Football, Freshman

“LSU is just one of those places you fall in love with. They care about you as a person and help you build your brand on and off the field. And throughout my recruiting process, I really wanted to go to a Nike school.

"So being in this position now, I don’t take it for granted. This is just the start of my desire to show people that you can make it in your own way and whatever path you choose.

"For me, it’s about stacking good days and learning and competing on every rep. If I can do that and help someone else believe they can too, that means I’m doing something right.”

Courtesy of DJ Pickett's Instagram.

Tori Edwards, Softball, Redshirt Sophomore

“Nike has been the brand I’ve worn my whole life, so when I got the call about this opportunity, I was like, ‘Can you please repeat that?’ I was like, wait…hold up. And for Nike to launch this new program and NIL approach with LSU, it makes it even more special.”

“In this moment, I am reminded why I chose LSU in the first place. It’s never been just about the sport or championships. LSU cares about us as people, and they’re invested in us to make sure we’re prepared for life. With Nike, it’s the same feeling. It’s exciting to be a part of two powerhouses, and I want little girls to know that if you love something, work hard, and stay determined, you can make it to the stage you want.”

Casan Evans, Baseball, Sophomore

“How would I describe Nike? GOAT. I’m so thankful, and I’m excited to be a part of a special group, a special brand, and a special school.”

Dedan Thomas Jr., Basketball, Junior

“I feel like what’s special about Nike is how well they take care of their athletes. There’s a reason Nike is known for being at the forefront of athlete marketing. It feels really good to be a partner with the brand now, and I’m excited to see what we do with the shared values we have.”

Jayden Heavener, Softball, Sophomore

“It’s really important to me to be able to help build softball and get it recognized more. This partnership will help enable that. I’m also excited to just be able to spread the love of the Swoosh. When I told my mom about this, she freaked out and jokingly already asked for Christmas gifts.”

Zakiyah Johnson, Basketball, Freshman

“The only way is up for women’s basketball. Nike recognizes that and is all about empowering athletes. So, I am thrilled to continue to bring my personality, energy and style to everything I do, on and off the court, and push the game forward.”

