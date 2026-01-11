LSU Football Battling for No. 1 QB Transfer Sam Leavitt Amid Three-Team Race

The Sam Leavitt sweepstakes continue with the No. 1 quarterback in the NCAA Transfer Portal remaining on the board after visits to LSU, Tennessee, and Miami across the last week.

The Arizona State signal-caller has emerged as the top-ranked prospect in the market with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers battling for his services in search of a franchise quarterback.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder took a visit to Baton Rouge on Monday afternoon to begin his multi-day stay where he remained in town alongside Kiffin and the LSU staff until Wednesday, sources confirmed to LSU Tigers On SI.

From there, Leavitt boarded a flight and hit the road to Knoxville for a trip with the Tennessee Volunteers as the SEC school intensified its pursuit as well.

Leavitt then extended his stay with the Volunteers until Friday with plans of then traveling to the Sunshine State for a visit with Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes for this weekend.

But there was a twist in the midst of his Tennessee visit.

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kiffin hopped on the quickest flight out of Baton Rouge on Friday afternoon to make his way up to Knoxville for a meeting with Leavitt and his camp before he made his way to see the Miami Hurricanes - where the program then began getting back in good graces with his camp.

Now, after multi-day stays to LSU, Tennessee, and Miami - along with an early visit to Kentucky - Leavitt has entered "decision-making" mode with the Tigers and Hurricanes emerging as the schools to watch.

LSU is fully involved in the Leavitt sweepstakes with the Miami Hurricanes also beginning to intensify their pursuit - despite leaving South Beach uncommitted to the school. Does that bode well for LSU? That's to be determined.

Leavitt didn't play the full length of the 2025 season due to a foot injury, but managed to finish with 1,628 yards passing and 10 touchdowns. He threw three interceptions while also rushing for 306 yards and five scores.

But he had his "money year" in 2024 after leading the Sun Devils to the College Football Playoff amid his first season with the program.

Leavitt rounded out his 2024 campaign throwing for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns as the Sun Devils reached the College Football Playoff under head coach Kenny Dillingham.

Now, there's all attention on Leavitt as he prepares to make a decision in what has emerged as a two-team race between LSU and Miami.

