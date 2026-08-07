LSU Football's Biggest Needs For The Remainder of Fall Camp

LSU football's fall camp period is already underway, leaving a trail of answers to questions that have burned fans for over eight months since the roster was constructed.

Through just two days of practice, quarterback Sam Leavitt's health has been on early show, and some young Tigers have turned heads and earned a chance to seize their opportunity for playing time.

But beyond the eyes set on the positive things coming from Lane Kiffin during his first fall camp at LSU, there are areas where LSU needs to prove it is worthy of the hype surrounding it. Fall camp is still about getting better and ready for 2026.

Building Trench Dominance

Oct 7, 2017; Gainesville, FL, USA; LSU Tigers offensive line and Florida Gators defensive line line up at the line of scrimmage during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU's defensive line has quickly proven to be one of the strongest positions on the field. It's filled with five-star talent at every turn, from all the way up to the seniors and down to the freshmen.

But the defensive line has a chance to make the whole team better this offseason, even on the other side of the ball.

They can help the offensive line, which has to spend fall camp proving itself as a strength after last season's disappointing unit and an overhaul throughout the unit.

For the early observational windows for media, the trenches have been separated into individual drills. With the defense being so strong, the offensive line will be tested every day when the first team, second team and even third team defensive line line up on the other side.

Cornerbacks Have to Be Ready to Fill In

Oct 11, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers cornerback PJ Woodland (11) breaks up a pass intended for South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Vandrevius Jacobs (4) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The thinnest position on the field is easily the cornerbacks.

The spring practice window shortened the healthy list when sophomore Aidan Anding went down with a torn ACL during one of LSU's Saturday scrimmages in Tiger Stadium.

Anding was turning heads earlier this year for his elite play on the boundary and inside, looking like a clear candidate to step up and take the third cornerback spot on the depth chart. After his injury, LSU had only eight corners on the roster, with five of those being new to the program.

As the fall window rolls on, LSU looks towards returners Michael Turner Jr. and Ja'Keem Jackson, transfer Treylan James, Craig Walton Jr. and freshmen Havon Finney, Emari Peterson and Dez Ellis to round out LSU’s cornerback depth.

What LSU needs to see is clear answers for which of those pieces is ready to step up and join starting corners DJ Pickett and PJ Woodland on the field every game.

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