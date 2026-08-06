How Lane Kiffin is Handling Outside Expectations at LSU

The LSU Tigers are one of the more peculiar teams entering the 2026 season, as expectations surrounding them are all over the place. One thing that isn't doubted, though, is the excitement around the program entering a new age.

With head coach Lane Kiffin at the helm, more eyes than normal have followed the new coach to Baton Rouge with many wondering what he can accomplish with a roster of over 50 new faces and one of the more lofty goals in the country.

For Kiffin, those expectations, and outside chatter, mean nothing to him, as his focus remains within the program, and the future of his team, his eyes are set inside, not outside.

How Kiffin is Handling Camp Differently

LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Once at the top of the college football world, the Tigers have failed to find themselves back there in a few seasons. Knowing a change was inevitable, what originally seemed like another coaching hire turned into a full-blown affair. That extra attention, and the deep love Tigers fans have for their program, have created a perfect storm for high expectations in just year one of the new Kiffin regime.

"I don't know that I feel a lot of that," Kiffin said regarding the energy and expectations surrounding the program. "I'm in here [the Tigers football facility] so much, and I don't really get out a lot, so I probably don't feel it as much. When I do get out, I do feel it and hear about it."

Kiffin is no stranger to eyes following him, and he has built a reputation as one of the most polarizing figures in the sport, a quirk that he seems to take pride in. At the end of the day, though, he knows those same eyeballs are drawing more attention to his program, which could, in turn, be a net positive for him.

"I think when you hire a coach, that's what you hire, the energy around it," Kiffin continued on. "That's the business element, and that pays off in fan support, donations, and recruiting."

Kiffin understands what will be asked of him in year one, and he isn't shying away from what is coming, but he is also prepared for this season to set a baseline, and praises the fact that this will mark just the beginning of what he accomplishes in Baton Rouge, and not the peak of his new program.

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