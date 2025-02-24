LSU Football Breakout Candidates to Know: Tigers Set to See Sophomores Shine in 2025
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will begin Spring Camp in less than two weeks with all eyes on the program in Baton Rouge.
Kelly and Co. are in the midst of a critical offseason for the Bayou Bengals, and with camp inching closer, it'll give the coaching staff a closer look at the roster down south.
247Sports has listed a pair of rising sophomores as "potential breakout candidates" heading into their second season with the program.
A look into the two Tigers to know alongside a young transfer wideout:
The Pair of Breakout Candidates:
Weston Davis: Offensive Tackle
LSU sophomore offensive tackle Weston Davis will be a player in contention for the starting right tackle spot heading into Spring Camp next month.
With offensive tackles Will Campbell and Emery Jones off to the 2025 NFL Draft, it's Davis who has an opportunity to enter the mix in a big way.
The 6-foot-6, 310-pounder, and former five-star prospect, has the intangibles to take that next step under offensive line coach Brad Davis' guidance.
247Sports' Cooper Petagna has Davis in the mix as a player with breakout potential heading into the 2025 season.
PJ Woodland: Cornerback
LSU sophomore cornerback PJ Woodland sent shockwaves during Fall Camp in 2024 as a true freshman after earning impactful snaps.
Fast forward to the 2024 season and Woodland saw limited action for the program, but remains a player firmly in the mix to get significant reps in 2025.
LSU has added cornerbacks Mansoor Delane and Ja'Keem Jackson via the NCAA Transfer Portal alongside five-star corner DJ Pickett, but it'll be Woodland who also has chances to compete for reps.
Transfer with Breakout Potential: WR Nic Anderson
247Sports has also listed redshirt-sophomore Nic Anderson as a player that has breakout potential in 2025.
"The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Anderson missed all but one game of the 2024 season with a lower-body injury but flashed immense potential with the Sooners as a true freshman in 2023.
"He caught 38 passes for 798 yards and set a Sooners freshman record with 10 touchdown catches. He ranked No. 5 nationally with an average of 21.0 yards per catch.
"Anderson is fully healthy and is likely a day-one starter at LSU after Kyren Lacy exhausted his eligibility and CJ Daniels transferred."
