LSU Football Lands Commitment From Elite Alabama Receiver, Ex-Ole Miss Pledge

Pinson (Ala.) Clay-Chalkville four-star wide receiver Corey Barber has flipped his commitment from the Ole Miss Rebels to LSU where he has officially signed with the Tigers on Wednesday.

Barber, a Top-50 wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, announced his pledge to the Rebels in May over the likes of the Tennessee Volunteers, Georgia Bulldogs, and Alabama Crimson Tide, among several others.

The 6-foot-1,185-pounder from Alabama had a myriad of schools pursuing his services with the "Who's Who" of college football making waves, but it quickly became the Rebels beginning to separate themselves from the pack.

"I’m comfortable there," Barber told Rivals following his initial commitment. "They treat me and my family like family. I’ve been to practice plus an official visit so I’ve spent more time at Ole Miss than the others.

"It’s a great program with a great, experienced coaching staff. And a great and very supportive community."

A prospect the Ole Miss staff circled as a primary target, Barber took a visit to Oxford with the rest being history with a commitment coming shortly after.

"I would say I learned just how productive their offense has been over the past few years," Barber said. "I sat down with offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. this weekend and we watched film and went over numbers from the last few seasons."

Now, with Lane Kiffin and offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. revealing their intentions of departing Ole Miss and making the move to the LSU Tigers, Barber made the decision to follow them to Baton Rouge.

Kiffin and the LSU Tigers coaching staff have been working the phone lines on Barber, sources tell LSU Tigers On SI, with the program now getting over the finish line with a signature.

LSU brought in Kiffin, Weis and Ole Miss wide receivers coach George McDonald to Baton Rouge with the trio of coaches spearheading the push.

Now, with the Early Signing Period here, Barber has made things official with the LSU Tigers after putting pen to paper with the program on Wednesday morning.

