Five-Star LSU Commit Bryce Underwood Headlines Louisiana Based 7v7 Squad
Orlando will be the place to be this weekend for the OT7 7-on-7 tournament with several LSU targets set to take part in the impressive event in the Sunshine State.
There's a new Louisiana-based squad set to debut this weekend headlined by five-star LSU commit Bryce Underwood.
Jimmy Smith, who founded the Louisiana Bootleggers years ago, is the co-founder of the new 7-on-7 team named Fleaux.
For Underwood, the No. 1 quarterback in America, he will be in Florida slinging the rock to a handful of players the purple and gold are pursuing.
A few other names to keep tabs on that will be on the roster, as announced on their Instagram Page:
- Harlem Berry (No. 1 RB in America): LSU Commit
- Keylan Moses (Four-Star LB): LSU Commit
- Kaliq Lockett (No. 2 WR in America): LSU Target
- James Simon (Top 10 RB in America)
- Jabari Mack (No. 8 WR in the 2026 Class): LSU Target
There will be several names to keep tabs on this weekend for the event that will have five-stars flocking to Orlando.
For LSU as a whole, it gives the 2025 recruiting class a chance to spend more their top wide receiver target: Kaliq Lockett.
Lockett, who was just in Baton Rouge for an unofficial visit during the LSU Spring Game, has the Tigers heavily in the mix. He will also be back in Louisiana for an unofficial visit on May 31.
Now, he'll be alongside several LSU commits this weekend in Underwood, Berry and Keylan Moses. Moses, who has been a lead recruiter for this class, is prepared to work his magic once again for the Tigers.
Another name to monitor will be James Simon, a Top 10 running back in the 2025 class who will be running with Fleaux. He's taken several visits to Baton Rouge this calendar year and is a player LSU continues monitoring as he takes visits elsewhere.
The Sunshine State will be the place to be this weekend with LSU being well represented once again in one of the top 7v7 events of the spring.
LSU fans can watch the event on the NFL Network this weekend with the schedule here (scroll to bottom).
