LSU Football Captain, Defensive Starter Ruled Out for Texas A&M Aggies Matchup
LSU linebacker Whit Weeks has been ruled out for the Tigers' Week 9 SEC matchup against the Texas A&M Aggies, sources confirm to LSU Tigers On SI. CBS Sports first reported the news.
The Tigers' team captain continues nursing a bone bruise in his ankle where he has remaining in a walking boot this week. Weeks also missed last Saturday at Vanderbilt with the injury.
Brian Kelly hopped on the SEC Teleconference on Wednesday where he stated that Weeks has not practiced this week and will remain in a "non-weight bearing boot" for the next couple of days.
Weeks, who has played 259 snaps across six games this season, has tallied 29 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, a sack, and a fumble recovery while handing duties as the top second-level defender on the team.
Last week at Vanderbilt, Weeks was sidelined with the ankle injury where the Tigers relied on sophomore linebacker Davhon Keys to handle a bulk of the reps alongside West Weeks.
Now, heading into Week 9 against a top-five opponent, Weeks' status has been revealed with the bone bruise set to hold him out against the Aggies.
Despite Weeks set to be out on Saturday night, the Bayou Bengals eye a tremendous opportunity in Death Valley against No. 3 Texas A&M.
"We have a great opportunity this weekend in Tiger Stadium to play the No. 3 team in the country. That's exciting, and we believe that the way we're moving, if we continue to get better on both sides of the ball, we're prepared to win the game. We believe we can win the game," Brian Kelly said this week.
"I hope our fanbase understands that we're disappointed. We are committed to working to get better every single day, and we're excited about a great matchup this weekend in Tiger Stadium. Certainly, A&M, outstanding football team."
No. 20 LSU and No. 3 Texas A&M will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC with the Tigers looking to get back in the win column and make a statement against a top-five team in America.
