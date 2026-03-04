Elite LSU Football Commit Jaiden Bryant Receives Stunning Ranking in Recent Update

Irmo (S.C.) five-star edge rusher Jaiden Bryant continues his meteoric rise this offseason with with evaluators salivating at the potential he attains following a standout junior campaign.

Bryant checks in as the No. 2 rated EDGE in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle where his ranking has now blossomed to five-star status.

The 6-foot-3, 245-pounder has reeled in offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies, Miami Hurricanes, South Carolina Gamecocks, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Clemson Tigers, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

But it's Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers that hold the verbal commitment from Bryant after he went public in January.

"Bryant committed to the Tigers in January at the Under Armour All-America game, marking Lane Kiffin's first commit in his first full class at the helm," ESPN wrote.

"Bryant's high-energy approach stood out in multiple in-person evaluations. His power shows up on film, too, where he sets the edge and uses his energy in pursuit. With 2025 signings at defensive tackle like Lamar Brown, Deuce Geralds and Richard Anderson, Bryant is another key piece to developing a potentially dominant defensive line, a feature of past successful LSU teams as Kiffin tries to return the Tigers to national title contention."

The electrifying defender has seen his status blossom to the No. 13 overall prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle - checking in as the No. 2 EDGE - according to the 247Sports Composite.

Lane Kiffin and the #LSU Tigers hold a commitment from the No. 2 EDGE in America: Jaiden Bryant.



The 6’3, 245-pounder has now surged to 5-star status in the recent @247Sports rankings.



Bryant sits as the highest-rated pledge for Kiffin and Co.



Now, he’s reached elite status. pic.twitter.com/Lg8xyEPzg1 — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) March 4, 2026

Bryant is a prospect that continues ascending with evaluators raving about his future after dominating on the prep scene across the last three years.

The 247Sports Scouting Report: "Thick edge defender that creates negative plays with his twitch, power and a relentless motor. Followed up an impressive junior campaign with a strong showing during practices for the annual Under Armour All-America Game where he consistently got the best of blue-chip tackles.

"Sets the tone on the corner by initiating contact and trying to ram his way through opponents before sliding inside or outside. Flashes impressive get-off and is quick to build momentum. Sly against the run and has the awareness to side-step pulling guards and avoid backside cutoffs. Active in pursuit and will close gaps to drag down ball carriers from behind.

"Already pretty advanced with his mitts, but further technical work should result in only more pressures. Must also get better at establishing leverage and rooting against double teams. Should be viewed as a potential impact player for a College Football Playoff hopeful that can force his way into the backfield and make stops."

More LSU News:

LSU Football, Ohio State Buckeyes, USC Trojans Among Top Schools for No. 4 Rated WR

LSU Football Predicted to Land Commitment From Elite Louisiana Running Back

Paul Finebaum Reveals Bold Statement on LSU Football's Lane Kiffin Amid Major Move

Join the Community: