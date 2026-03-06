Brian Kelly Throws Subtle Shot at LSU Football After Firing, Hints at Accusations

Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers parted ways last October amid a 5-3 start to the 2025 season with the former shot-caller of the program wrapping up his tenure with a 34-14 record.

In what became the storyline of the season, Kelly was relieved of his duties with a significant buyout attached to his name with the LSU administration finalizing the move after a devastating loss to the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium.

Now, as Kelly navigates the next phase of his career, he hasn't ruled out a return to the sidelines after hopping on an interview with Sirius XM’s Dusty and Danny in the Morning.

“I’ve got four former assistant coaches that are head football coaches in the NFL. I’ve got four Power Four assistant coaches that we’re close to. I want to get around and see their program, see how they’re doing, get a sense of where I can grow and I can be better," Kelly said.

"And so, that’s really my focus right now. And then if the right situation comes about and I’m ready, I’m certainly going to entertain that.”

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

But the conversation on Friday morning dove deeper into Kelly's time in Baton Rouge where he made sure to throw in a subtle jab at the LSU Tigers administration - hinting at accusations during his time with the program.

“Well, if you ask LSU, I was playing 350 rounds of golf all through the year and drinking in my office,” Kelly claimed, via a transcription from On3 Sports. “The thing they didn’t know is I have a torn rotator cuff that I suffered in the Florida game on the sideline.

"I got hit by an offensive and defensive lineman, and it tore my rotator cuff. So, I haven’t played much golf; I’ve been rehabbing, mostly.”

There have not been public accusations of Kelly drinking in his office or limitless rounds of golf over his time in Baton Rouge - nor did Kelly specifically say that on the radio interview - but he certainly hinted at there being more to the story, according to On3 Sports

More LSU News:

LSU Football and Michigan Wolverines Among Teams to Watch for Elite Florida Prospect

LSU Football Building Momentum in Pursuit of Coveted Georgia Bulldogs Commitment

Paul Finebaum Reveals Bold Statement on LSU Football's Lane Kiffin Amid Major Move

Join the Community: