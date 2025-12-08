LSU Football Cornerback, Former Coveted Louisiana Prospect Enters Transfer Portal

LSU Tigers cornerback Ashton Stamps is set to officially enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after stepping away from the program in October, he revealed via social media on Monday.

Stamps, who earned significant snaps during Fall Camp leading into the 2025 season, dropped down the depth chart come the regular season with Virginia Tech transfer Mansoor Delane, five-star freshman DJ Pickett, and sophomore standout PJ Woodland handling duties at cornerback.

The Louisiana native started in all 13 games as a sophomore in 2024 where he emerged as the program's go-to guy at the cornerback position.

Across his first two seasons in Baton Rouge, Stamps appeared in 24 games with 17 starts in purple-and-gold. He logged 74 tackles and 16 total pass breakups during that stretch.

Stamps signed with the LSU program in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle as a three-star prospect where he fulfilled his dream of playing for the Tigers - along with suiting up for secondary coach Corey Raymond.

"It's definitely from Coach Raymond. He's sent [Derek] Stingley, [Cordale] Flott, [Kristian] Fulton in the league. So just being able to pick up the on things that he may have seen in them, he's feeding that to us and it's really helped," Stamps said last fall.

"He's tough on us. It's what I think we were missing last year. He's a tough coach. He's not there to be your friend and he's always going to be tough on you."

During the regular season in October, ex-LSU head coach Brian Kelly took the podium where he stated that the program was looking to "protect" Stamps and backup safety Jardin Gilbert in 2025 with the goal of maintaining their redshirt status for another season of eligibility.

“We’re trying to protect them,” Kelly said. “Both of them.”

Stamps then left the LSU program in October with a desire to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal when it officially opens in January.

Stamps' Statement:

"First, I would like to thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to play the game that I love. I would also like to thank my family for always supporting me through my journey as an athlete," Stamps wrote via X.

"As I enter a new chapter in my life, I am truly grateful for LSU and the coaching staff for the opportunity to be part of this program. From the relationships I've developed, to the memories made on and off the field, LSU has shaped me in ways I'll cherish forever.

"Thank you to my teammates, supporting staff, friends, and everyone who played a role in helping me become a better professional for the future endeavors in life. I'm grateful to have LSU be a part of me forever, and it will always be a place I'll call home.

"However, I've decided to enter the transfer portal for my final years of eligibility. This decision wasn't easy, but I'm excited to experience something new, challenge myself, and continue to chase my dreams. I can't wait to see where this next chapter leads. Geaux Tigers!!!"

Now, all eyes are on the LSU Tigers under new leadership as Lane Kiffin prepares to attack the NCAA Transfer Portal next month.

