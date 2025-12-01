LSU Football Wide Receiver, Coveted Louisiana Prospect Set to Enter Transfer Portal
LSU Tigers wide receiver Kylan Billiot is expected to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal when it officially opens in January, according to On3 Sports.
Billiot, a former four-star prospect in the 2024 Recruiting Class, signed with the Tigers as one of the top prospects in Louisiana, but was ultimately unable to crack the rotation in Baton Rouge.
Across two seasons with the LSU Tigers, Billiot saw playing time in one game where he did not record any statistics.
Now, after two years with the Bayou Bengals, Billiot will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal with three seasons of elibigility remaining.
He held offers from the likes of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Tulane Green Wave, and Memphis Tigers, among others.
LSU is set to navigate a new era in Baton Rouge with the university hiring Lane Kiffin as the program's next head coach - made official on Sunday.
With Kiffin arriving in Louisiana on Sunday night, there will be an emphasis on reconstructing the roster while rejuvenating the coaching staff at LSU.
“I am incredibly honored to have the opportunity to lead the storied LSU Football program,” Kiffin said. “From national championships to iconic players, LSU is synonymous with excellence and is among the most powerful brands in all of sports.
"I’m grateful to President Rousse, Verge Ausberry and LSU’s leadership for placing their faith in me to lead this program.
"Our staff will recruit the very best student-athletes in the country – starting at home in the state of Louisiana – and will work tirelessly every day to bring championships that the LSU fans deserve. Geaux Tigers!”
Kiffin joins the Tigers with a college head coaching career that spans 14 seasons and includes a 117-53 overall record. He’s had seven 10-win seasons and led teams to nine bowl appearances. His teams have been ranked in the final AP Top 25 poll five times.
Now, the first departure via the NCAA Transfer Portal is in with Billiot revealing his intentions on Sunday evening following the conclusion of the 2025 season on Saturday at Oklahoma.
More LSU News:
Kirk Herbstreit, Nick Saban Evaluate Lane Kiffin's Decision Amid LSU Football Push
Lane Kiffin 'Trending Toward Ending Up at LSU' As Tigers Pursue Coveted Head Coach
No. 1 Wide Receiver in Louisiana, LSU Football Commit Remains Locked in With Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.