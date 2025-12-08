LSU Tigers defensive lineman Ahmad Breaux plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after two seasons in Baton Rouge, according to On3 Sports.

Breaux, a former coveted Louisiana prospect coming out of high school, signed with the program in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle where he earned meaningful snaps as a true freshman.

Across the 2024 season, Breaux tallied 17 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss where he also earned a pair of starts against the UCLA Bruins and South Alabama Jaguars.

Fast forward to the 2025 season and Breaux logged 19 tackles and 0.5 sacks along a talented defensive front that was made up of Bernard Gooden, Dominick McKinley, and Jacobian Guillory, among others.

Now, after appearing in 24 games across two seasons in Baton Rouge, the former Top-25 prospect in the Bayou State will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal with two years of eligibility remaining.

Nov 30, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers defensive tackle Ahmad Breaux (93) reacts to making a tackle against Oklahoma Sooners running back Sam Franklin (20) during the fourth quarter at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Breaux is the fourth player to reveal intentions of departing the program.

The Transfer Portal Departures:

No. 1: WR Kylan Billiot

LSU Tigers wide receiver Kylan Billiot is expected to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal when it officially opens in January, according to On3 Sports.

Billiot, a former four-star prospect in the 2024 Recruiting Class, signed with the Tigers as one of the top prospects in Louisiana, but was ultimately unable to crack the rotation in Baton Rouge.

Across two seasons with the LSU Tigers, Billiot saw playing time in one game where he did not record any statistics.

Now, after two years with the Bayou Bengals, Billiot will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal with three seasons of elibigility remaining.

He held offers from the likes of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Tulane Green Wave, and Memphis Tigers, among others.

No. 2: WR Jelani Watkins

LSU Tigers wide receiver Jelani Watkins plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after two seasons in Baton Rouge, according to On3 Sports.

Watkins, a redshirt-freshman with the Tigers, has played in five games across two years with the program where he compiled two receptions with 21 yards.

The Texas native, and four-star prospect out of the 2024 Recruiting Cycle, is a dual-sport athlete where he's also shined as a track star for the LSU Tigers during his time in Baton Rouge.

Now, after two years with the Bayou Bengals, Watkins will enter the portal in search of an opportunity for more playing time.

No. 3: CB Ashton Stamps

LSU Tigers cornerback Ashton Stamps is set to officially enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after stepping away from the program in October, he revealed via social media on Monday.

Stamps, who earned significant snaps during Fall Camp leading into the 2025 season, dropped down the depth chart come the regular season with Virginia Tech transfer Mansoor Delane, five-star freshman DJ Pickett, and sophomore standout PJ Woodland handling duties at cornerback.

The Louisiana native started in all 13 games as a sophomore in 2024 where he emerged as the program's go-to guy at the cornerback position.

Across his first two seasons in Baton Rouge, Stamps appeared in 24 games with 17 starts in purple-and-gold. He logged 74 tackles and 16 total pass breakups during that stretch.

