LSU Football Cornerback, Former Prized Prospect Departs Lane Kiffin's Tigers

LSU Tigers cornerback Wallace Foster IV plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal and will depart the program after two seasons in Baton Rouge, according to multiple reports.

Foster, a former Top-100 cornerback out of high school, was listed as a three-star recruit with offers from a myriad of schools prior to signing with LSU in the 2024 Recruiting Class.

Across two seasons in Baton Rouge, Foster IV appeared in three total games where he logged one tackle with the program.

Now, the Louisiana native is set to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal in search of a new home for the 2026 season.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound cornerback earned offers from the likes of the Florida Gators, Florida State Seminoles, Arkansas Razorbacks, and Miami Hurricanes out of high school.

LSU has now seen five members of the 2025 roster reveal intentions of entering the NCAA Transfer Portal when it officially opens for business on Jan. 2.

The Transfer Portal Departures:

No. 1: WR Kylan Billiot

LSU Tigers wide receiver Kylan Billiot is expected to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal when it officially opens in January, according to On3 Sports.

Billiot, a former four-star prospect in the 2024 Recruiting Class, signed with the Tigers as one of the top prospects in Louisiana, but was ultimately unable to crack the rotation in Baton Rouge.

Across two seasons with the LSU Tigers, Billiot saw playing time in one game where he did not record any statistics.

Now, after two years with the Bayou Bengals, Billiot will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal with three seasons of elibigility remaining.

He held offers from the likes of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Tulane Green Wave, and Memphis Tigers, among others.

No. 2: WR Jelani Watkins

LSU Tigers wide receiver Jelani Watkins plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after two seasons in Baton Rouge, according to On3 Sports.

Watkins, a redshirt-freshman with the Tigers, has played in five games across two years with the program where he compiled two receptions with 21 yards.

The Texas native, and four-star prospect out of the 2024 Recruiting Cycle, is a dual-sport athlete where he's also shined as a track star for the LSU Tigers during his time in Baton Rouge.

Now, after two years with the Bayou Bengals, Watkins will enter the portal in search of an opportunity for more playing time.

No. 3: CB Ashton Stamps

LSU Tigers cornerback Ashton Stamps is set to officially enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after stepping away from the program in October, he revealed via social media on Monday.

Stamps, who earned significant snaps during Fall Camp leading into the 2025 season, dropped down the depth chart come the regular season with Virginia Tech transfer Mansoor Delane, five-star freshman DJ Pickett, and sophomore standout PJ Woodland handling duties at cornerback.

The Louisiana native started in all 13 games as a sophomore in 2024 where he emerged as the program's go-to guy at the cornerback position.

No. 4: DL Ahmad Breaux

Breaux, a former coveted Louisiana prospect coming out of high school, signed with the program in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle where he earned meaningful snaps as a true freshman.

Across the 2024 season, Breaux tallied 17 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss where he also earned a pair of starts against the UCLA Bruins and South Alabama Jaguars.

Fast forward to the 2025 season and Breaux logged 19 tackles and 0.5 sacks along a talented defensive front that was made up of Bernard Gooden, Dominick McKinley, and Jacobian Guillory, among others.

Now, after appearing in 24 games across two seasons in Baton Rouge, the former Top-25 prospect in the Bayou State will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal with two years of eligibility remaining.

More LSU News:

LSU Football Hires Elite Offensive Coordinator, Five Assistant to Lane Kiffin's Staff

Three Takeaways From Lane Kiffin's Introductory Press Conference With LSU Football

Lane Kiffin Reveals How Nick Saban, Pete Carroll Influenced Decision to LSU Football

Join the Community: