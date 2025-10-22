LSU Football Cornerback Leaves Program, Set to Enter Transfer Portal After Season
LSU cornerback Ashton Stamps is no longer with the football program after two seasons in Baton Rouge, head coach Brian Kelly confirmed on Wednesday.
Stamps is set to take a redshirt year in 2025 and will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after the season.
The Louisiana native started in all 13 games as a sophomore in 2024 where he emerged as the program's go-to guy at the cornerback position.
Across his two seasons in Baton Rouge, Stamps appeared in 24 games with 17 starts in purple-and-gold. He logged 74 tackles and 16 total pass breakups during that stretch.
Stamps signed with the LSU program in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle as a three-star prospect where he fulfilled his dream of playing for the Tigers - along with suiting up for secondary coach Corey Raymond.
"It's definitely from Coach Raymond. He's sent [Derek] Stingley, [Cordale] Flott, [Kristian] Fulton in the league. So just being able to pick up the on things that he may have seen in them, he's feeding that to us and it's really helped," Stamps said last fall.
"He's tough on us. It's what I think we were missing last year. He's a tough coach. He's not there to be your friend and he's always going to be tough on you."
LSU has seen a three-man rotation of Virginia Tech transfer Mansoor Delane, five-star true freshman, and sophomore PJ Woodland handle a majority of the reps in the cornerback room this fall.
Kelly took the podium on Monday where he stated that the program was looking to "protect" Stamps and backup safety Jardin Gilbert in 2025 with the goal of maintaining their redshirt status for another season of eligibility.
“We’re trying to protect them,” Kelly said. “Both of them.”
Now, Stamps has officially left the LSU program after two season in Baton Rouge where he will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason in search of a new home.
No. 20 LSU will return to action on Saturday with a clash against No. 3 Texas A&M up next on the docket.
