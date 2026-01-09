LSU Football Transfer Portal Tracker: Lane Kiffin's Program Sees Over 30 Departures

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers continue attacking the NCAA Transfer Portal this month with the program sitting with a top-five class in America.

Once the window opened on Jan. 2, Kiffin and Co. immediately went to work with multiple visitors making their way to Baton Rouge where the staff then sealed the deal to land double-digit newcomers across the first week.

“This place is built for championships with championship expectations. We understand that, but as an elite competitor, that’s exactly what you want, and that’s why we’re here,” Kiffin said at his introductory press conference. …

"I know that we have, with the passion of LSU family and our LSU players, that we have everything to bring championship football back to LSU.

“It’s time for LSU to take its place back as the best program in all of college football. … I’m uniquely prepared at 50 years old for this job to have been so many places, done good things, made a lot of mistakes and made them really early on.”

But LSU has also seen a historic number of departures this offseason with Kiffin tinkering the roster in Baton Rouge to put his touch on it.

Since his arrival, over 30 members of the 2025 roster have revealed intentions of hitting the NCAA Transfer Portal. Who's out?

The Departures [32]: Transfer Portal Edition

- Kylan Billiot: Wide Receiver

- Jelani Watkins: Wide Receiver

- Ashton Stamps: Cornerback

- Ahmad Breaux: Defensive Lineman

- Wallace Foster IV: Cornerback

- Sydir Mitchell: Defensive Lineman

- Ju'Juan Johnson: Running Back

- Kaleb Jackson: Running Back

- Colin Hurley: Quarterback

- Carius Curne: Offensive Lineman

- Coen Echols: Offensive Lineman

- Javien Toviano: Safety

- DJ Chester - Offensive Lineman

- Austin Ausberry - Safety

- Paul Mubenga - Offensive Lineman

- Ory Williams - Offensive Lineman

- Princeton Malbrue: Linebacker

- Khayree Lee: Offensive Lineman

- Joel Rogers: Safety

- Donovan Green: Tight End

- Kyle Parker: Wide Receiver

- Destyn Hill: Wide Receiver

- Ethan Calloway: Offensive Lineman

- Caden Durham: Running Back

- JT Lindsey: Running Back

- Michael Van Buren: Quarterback

- Zion Williams: Defensive Line

- TaRon Francis: Wide Receiver

- Aeron Burrell: Kicker

- Jardin Gilbert: Safety

- Walter Mathis: Defensive Lineman

- CJ Jackson: EDGE

