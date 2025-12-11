LSU Football Could Emerge As Threat To Lure Michigan's Bryce Underwood Away

Sherrone Moore is officially out as the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines after officials in Ann Arbor relieved him of his duties on Wednesday afternoon.

The shot-caller of the Michigan program took over for Jim Harbaugh in 2024 where he led the Wolverines to a 16-8 record in the full-time role, but is now out as the head coach after being fired following the 2025 season.

Michigan athletics director Warde Manuel announced the decision was "for cause "after a university investigation found “credible evidence that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member” in a statement.

On Wednesday evening, ESPN reported that Moore was detained by police in Saline (Mich.) and turned over to police in Pittsfield Township for investigation into potential charges.

“The City of Saline Police Department assisted in locating and detaining former University of Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore,” the department told ESPN. “Mr. Moore was turned over to the Pittsfield Township Police Department for investigation into potential charges.”

Now, as chaos ensues in Ann Arbor, social media is swirling surrounding the state of the roster for the Wolverines - primarily quarterback Bryce Underwood.

The five-star quarterback out of the 2025 Recruiting Cycle was committed to the LSU Tigers for nearly a year prior to flipping his pledge to the Michigan Wolverines to remain home just weeks before the Early Signing Period last fall.

The Wolverines pieced together "life-changing money" on the NIL front along with an opportunity to remain in Michigan with the program ultimately landing his signature.

Now, an LSU icon is recruiting Underwood to come to Baton Rouge and transfer to LSU.

Come home son @BryceUnderwoo16

We are waiting & will accept you with open arms. FOREVER LSU — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) December 10, 2025

The 6-foot-4, 228-pound signal-caller has wrapped up his true freshman season where he earned the starting role in his first season with the program.

Michigan finished with the 105th passing offense in the country, and Underwood had only 9 touchdowns to go with 6 interceptions and 2,229 yards passing, but now his future could be in question with the Wolverines.

But with Lane Kiffin now in Baton Rouge - a quarterback guru - the development with the LSU Tigers could expedite his growth if he were to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.

There have been no details surrounding Underwood's future at this time, but if he were to make the decision to depart Ann Arbor, LSU could emerge as a threat to lure him away.

