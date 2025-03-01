LSU Football Could Install Packages for New Dual-Threat Quarterback on the Tigers
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers landed one of the most decorated high school athletes in Louisiana history after four-star prospect Ju'Juan Johnson signed with the program in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle.
Johnson, who rewrote the history books during his prep career with Lafayette Christian (La.) as both a quarterback and defensive back, began his stint in Baton Rouge as a cornerback.
But the prized Bayou State prospect's time in the secondary was short-lived after making the move to running back in September of 2024.
Before Johnson's move, the Tigers were down to three scholarship running backs on the roster in Josh Williams, Kaleb Jackson and true freshman Caden Durham following John Emery's ACL injury.
Then, the elite athlete joined a backfield that needed another piece in the mix.
Johnson is used to having the ball in his hands. He holds the Louisiana record for total yards (14,470) and total touchdowns (171) during his high school career.
Johnson was rated as a Top 10 recruit in The Boot coming out of high school in the 2024 class. Kelly has raved about the importance of locking down the state with Johnson being a key piece to the haul.
“When we talk about recruiting and where our focus is, our focus is on the state of Louisiana,” Kelly said in December. “Our focus is on freshmen and it’s on a well-rounded student-athlete that recognizes the value of an LSU degree and wants to play for championships. That will be reflected in this class.”
The goal was to always get Johnson on the field as a true freshman in 2024. During Fall Camp last August, he ran with the second-team at the STAR position. The development he had throughout his first offseason caught the coaching staff's attention.
“You can see the shift in transition towards developing our players and giving them the opportunity to grow within our program. Then, we have to put them on the field. We had some young players who had to play this year, and there’s some growing pains that come along with that. But I’m committed to that growth and that kind of development," Kelly said.
"I think in the long run that proves to be the way to championships, continuity and consistencies in your program.”
But Johnson isn't done switching positions, according to LSU's updated online roster.
The sophomore athlete has made the move to the quarterback room where he joins Garrett Nussmeier, Michael Van Buren and Colin Hurley.
The move is one that gives the program an additional body at signal-caller while Hurley recovers following an injury suffered in a car crash in January.
But Kelly now believes the program could install packages specifically for Johnson to get the ball in his hands, according to a report from The Advocate.
LSU's shot-caller confirmed to The Advocate that LSU will not allow Van Buren, Johnson or Hurley to play more than four games in 2025. The trio will redshirt this upcoming season.
"Now you've got 12 games of really athletic quarterbacks that could be part of a comprehensive second package, if you will,” Kelly said. “That's how we see all of those guys being able to assist without using up a year of eligibility.”
Now, all eyes will be on Johnson during Spring Camp in March with the program looking to utilize his unique skill set this offseason.
