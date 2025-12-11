LSU Football Could Target This Texas Longhorns Defensive Back Transfer in Portal

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are gearing up for the NCAA Transfer Portal in January with the program preparing to wreak havoc in the market.

After Kiffin's arrival in Baton Rouge on Nov. 30, the new leader of the Bayou Bengals immediately went to work on the recruiting trail after locking in an impressive 2026 Signing Class.

But the "Portal King" has done his work in the NCAA Transfer Portal in previous seasons where he's once again set to make an impact with a "treasure chest" worth of roster cash to work with.

"Then go to the portal, which I have zero concern about the interest of players with that, because I know what the interest was of players nationally to come play for us where we were just at, and now when you put that with this stadium and with that logo, I mean, makes me want to get on the phone right now, but the portal is not open," Kiffin said last Monday.

LSU has already seen multiple roster spots open up this week with players departing Baton Rouge for the Transfer Portal.

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU president Wade Rousse, left, LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry stand together at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Now, there could be a Texas Longhorns transfer to keep tabs on after revealing his intentions of departing the SEC foe this offseason.

Texas safety Derek Williams Jr. plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after three seasons with the Longhorns.

A member of the 2023 Recruiting Class, the Louisiana native was a priority target for the LSU Tigers out of high school, but elected to sign with the Texas Longhorns.

After an impressive freshman campaign in 2023 where he notched 42 tackles with 2.0 for loss, Williams Jr. started his sophomore season strong.

But multiple injuries derailed the 6-foot-2, 201-pounder's 2024 season where he took a redshirt year.

Nov 11, 2023; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver JP Richardson (7) and Texas Longhorns defensive back Derek Williams Jr. (2) in action during the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Texas Longhorns at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Williams Jr. then came back prepared for 2025 after using the 2024 season as a redshirt year where he notched 23 tackles.

Now, after three seasons in the Lone Star State, Williams Jr. will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal where he will have multiple potential suitors.

Westgate product who picked Texas over LSU 👀 https://t.co/sKE1555xzy — Matt Moscona (@MattMoscona) December 11, 2025

Williams Jr. was rated as the No. 62 overall prospect in the 2023 Recruiting Class, the No. 6 safety, and the No. 3 player in Louisiana in the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Now, as he gears up for his redshirt-junior campaign, the Texas Longhorns transfer will have two seasons of eligibility. Could LSU enter the race here? Time will tell during the Jan. 2-16 Transfer Portal window.

