LSU Football Defensive Line Coach Target to Stay With Florida Gators
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue their pursuit of hiring a new defensive line coach in Baton Rouge following the news Bo Davis electing to depart the program.
According to a report from The New Orleans-Time Picayune's Luke Johnson on Thursday morning, Kellen Moore and the New Orleans Saints are expected to hire LSU's defensive line coach to the same position for the 2025-26 season.
Davis is now set to depart LSU after one season on Kelly's staff after returning to Baton Rouge last offseason.
It's a significant loss for the program with Davis quickly becoming one of the most respected defensive line coaches in college football with the LSU Tigers paying him accordingly.
He was the highest paid defensive line coach in college at over $1.25 million during the 2024 season.
“His intensity. I think he cares a lot and if you know anything about coach Bo, he’s going to get it out of you one way or another,” former LSU defensive tackle Gio Paez said in 2024.
“When you combine that with a group of individuals who are hungry and hear all this doubt, I think something special is going to come from that.”
Now, LSU is back in the same boat with the program looking to hire a new defensive line coach once again.
But LSU's hunt for a new defensive line coach will continue after a coveted option decided to remain put, according to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.
"After a lot of consideration, Gerald Chatman who was a top target for the LSU D-line coaching vacancy, has opted to remain at Florida," Feldman wrote via X. "In his first season at UF, the Gators made big jumps in sacks, TFLs and turnovers. LSU is looking to hire its EIGHTH D-line coach since 2020."
Kelly and Co. will continue their search with a slew of options on the table.
With Davis departing, the program is in dire need of a coach capable of recruiting at a high level in Louisiana.
What the Departure of Davis Means:
No. 1: Davis's Elite-Level Recruiting Leaves Too
Davis rejuvenated the LSU defensive line room last season after developing his players, but also adding talent via the recruiting trail.
As it currently stands, the No. 2 rated defensive lineman in America is committed to the LSU Tigers with Davis locking down the Edna Karr star in Richard Anderson.
Richard pledged to the Tigers in 2024 with the program continuing to keep a foot on the gas for his services. He's fresh off of a monster junior campaign at Edna Karr after leading his program to a state championship victory.
The coveted lineman earned 5A All-State honors after tallying 44 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 18 quarterback hurries, two interceptions and a touchdown in 2024. He's the top pledge in LSU's 2026 Recruiting Class to this point.
Anderson is rated as the No. 1 overall prospect in Louisiana and the No. 23 overall prospect in in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
The loss of Davis is one that will have a ripple effect on the recruiting scene.
No. 2: LSU is Back Searching Again
A source indicated to LSU Tigers On SI that this move did not catch the program by surprise and Davis "did it the right way" in giving multiple days notice. This provided the LSU program with the chance to begin shifting focus towards making a hire.
But this isn't new for LSU after now having a new defensive line coach every year since 2016. It's back to the drawing board where Kelly will now have to make another on-field hire.
No. 3: Relationships Built
Now, it's about LSU retaining the talent in the defensive line room with Davis departing the program in Baton Rouge.
The Tigers are fresh off of signing the No. 1 prospect in Louisiana, defensive lineman Dominick McKinley, in 2024, and will have to keep him in the purple and gold.
LSU also received significant contributions from true freshman Ahmad Breaux in 2024, another Davis signee, and will be looking to keep him in town as well. Breaux posted via X/Twitter following the news.
All eyes will be on the LSU Tigers over the next handful of weeks with the program looking to make a fresh hire in Baton Rouge at the defensive line position.
