LSU Football Defensive Lineman Has Brian Kelly's Attention During Spring Camp
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have surpassed the midway point of Spring Camp with the program over 10 practices in thus far.
The unique blend of returning talent and newcomers is quickly starting to mesh with the defensive line becoming a significant topic of discussion.
Gabriel Reliford returns for year two with the Tigers where he will be competing for playing time alongside multiple fresh faces, but one this is certain, he's making a name for himself in camp.
The Louisiana native enters his second season in the purple and gold with tremendous upside for the program.
Reliford has lived in the weight room ever since arriving in Baton Rouge. He's up to 270 pounds and has carved out a role as a player prepared to take that next step in 2025.
The youngster saw limited action during his true freshman campaign in 2024 after totaling 10 tackles and 0.5 sacks in 13 games played.
LSU is deep at the edge rusher position after signing a trio of transfers in Florida State's Patrick Payton, Florida's Jack Pyburn and Nebraska's Jimari Butler, but Reliford is a returning player that can certainly carve out a role.
Now, head coach Brian Kelly has taken notice of Reliford and the skill set he's set to provide the Bayou Bengals during the 2025 season.
"Gabe's a kid that plays with a lot of confidence. Obviously, his physicality. His physicality is a little bit different than the other ends that we have. His size. So, when you're talking about him, he's a different profile than some of the other ends and the edges that we have," Kelly said in March.
"What we're looking for is a consistent performance, playing in play out and somebody that's really, really good against the run and very capable when we cut him loose to get to the quarterback.
"But I would say that his size, his physicality, his second year in the program, the margin for us in terms of what we want to see is somebody that is just really an anchor against the run."
It's still early in the offseason with the program yet to go through summer workouts and Fall Camp in August, but it's clear Reliford has the attention of the coaching staff in Baton Rouge.
Another edge rusher that has received attention during Spring Camp is Pyburn.
The Eye Catcher: Jack Pyburn [EDGE]
LSU edge rusher Jack Pyburn made the move from Gainesville to Baton Rouge this offseason after transferring from the Florida Gators.
Pyburn, one of the top defensive players in the NCAA Transfer Portal during the winter window, adds a different element to the LSU defensive line.
The veteran edge rusher has been disruptive during his collegiate career with the chance to carry that momentum into 2025 with the Bayou Bengals.
Pyburn is fresh off of a 2024 season where he logged 60 total tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack and one interception while starting the last eight games of the year.
In three seasons with the Gators, Pyburn logged 80 total tackles with his "coming out season" being in 2024.
He's explosive at the point of attack and it's been on full display during five practices so far.
