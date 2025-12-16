LSU Football Defensive Weapon Earns Major Honor Following Historic 2025 Season
In this story:
BATON ROUGE – LSU senior cornerback Mansoor Delane added another first-team All-America honor to his resume on Monday as he was selected to the Associated Press squad, the organization announced.
This year marks the 100th AP All-America team, a group that has been selected each season since 1925.
Delane becomes the 37th first-team AP All-America selection for the Tigers as he joins a distinguished list that began with Gaynell Tinsley earning the school’s first honor from AP in 1935.
It also marks the third consecutive year the Tigers have placed a player on the AP All-America team. Last year, offensive tackle Will Campbell earned first-team honors, following quarterback Jayden Daniels and wide receiver Malik Nabers who made the list in 2023.
Delane’s selection makes him the ninth LSU defensive back to earn a place on the AP squad, eight of which have come since LaRon Landry made the team in 2006.
Other LSU defensive backs to earn first-team AP All-America honors include: Derek Stingley (2019), Grant Delpit (2018), Morris Claiborne (2011), Tyrann Mathieu (2011), Patrick Peterson (2010), Craig Steltz (2007), and Tommy Casanova (1970).
Delane made an immediate impact in his only season at LSU after transferring from Virginia Tech, helping the Tigers produce one of the nation’s top defenses when it comes to defending the pass.
LSU finished the regular-season leading the SEC in pass efficiency defense, interceptions (17), passes defended (67) and pass breakups (50).
LSU was also the only team in the SEC to have more interceptions than touchdown passes allowed as the Tigers gave up only 10 passing TDs all season. The 10 passing TDs allowed are the fewest for an LSU defense since yielding nine in 2016.
A starter in 11 games in 2025, Delane made his mark as a lock-down cornerback for the Tigers with opponents rarely throwing in his direction.
In 358 pass coverage snaps, Delane allowed only 13 receptions all season for 147 yards and six first downs. He didn’t’ allow a passing touchdown and was targeted only 9.8 percent of the time. Opponents had a completion percentage success rate of 37.1 percent on passes thrown in his direction.
One of three finalists for the Thorpe Award as the best defensive back, Delane has also been named first-team All-SEC by the league coaches.
Delane capped his senior season leading the SEC in passes defended with 13. He added 45 tackles, a pair of interceptions and a quarterback hurry.
LSU’s All-Time First-Team AP All-Americans
Year – Player (Position)
1935 – Gaynell Tinsley (End)
1936 – Gaynell Tinsley (End)
1958 – Billy Cannon (Back)
1959 – Billy Cannon (Back)
1961 – Roy “Moonie” Winston (Linebacker)
1962 – Jerry Stovall (Back)
1970 – Tommy Casanova (Defensive Back)
1970 – Mike Anderson (Linebacker)
1973 – Tyler Lafauci (Guard)
1985 – Michael Brooks (Linebacker)
1987 – Nacho Albergamo (Center)
1996 – Kevin Faulk (All-Purpose)
1997 – Alan Faneca (Offensive Line)
1997 – Chad Kessler (Punter)
1998 – Booger McFarland (Defensive Line)
2001 – Josh Reed (Wide Receiver)
2003 – Chad Lavalais (Defensive Line)
2004 – Marcus Spears (Defensive Line)
2006 – LaRon Landry (Defensive Back)
2006 – Glenn Dorsey (Defensive Line)
2007 – Glenn Dorsey (Defensive Line)
2007 – Craig Steltz (Defensive Back)
2008 – Herman Johnson (Offensive Line)
2010 – Patrick Peterson (Defensive Back)
2011 – Morris Claiborne (Defensive Back)
2011 – Tyrann Mathieu (Defensive Back)
2011 – Brad Wing (Punter)
2015 – Leonard Fournette (Running Back)
2018 – Devin White (Linebacker)
2018 – Grant Delpit (Defensive Back)
2019 – Joe Burrow (Quarterback)
2019 – Ja’Marr Chase (Wide Receiver)
2019 – Derek Stingley (Defensive Back)
2023 – Malik Nabers (Wide Receiver)
2023 – Jayden Daniels (Quarterback)
2024 – Will Campbell (Offensive Line)
2025 – Mansoor Delane (Defensive Back)
2025 AP All-America Teams
First Team
Offense
Wide receiver — Makai Lemon, Southern California, junior
Wide receiver — Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State, sophomore
Wide receiver — Skylar Bell, UConn, senior
Tackle — Francis Mauigoa, Miami, junior
Tackle — Spencer Fano, Utah, junior
Guard — Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon, senior
Guard — Beau Stephens, Iowa, senior
Center — Logan Jones, Iowa, graduate
Tight end — Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt, graduate
Quarterback — Fernando Mendoza, Indiana, junior
Running back — Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame, junior
Running back — Ahmad Hardy, Missouri, sophomore
Kicker — Kansei Matsuzawa, Hawaii, senior
All-purpose — KC Concepcion, Texas A&M, junior
Defense
Edge rusher — David Bailey, Texas Tech, senior
Edge rusher — Cashius Howell, Texas A&M, senior
Interior lineman — Kayden McDonald, Ohio State, junior
Interior lineman — Landon Robinson, Navy, senior
Linebacker — Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech, senior
Linebacker — Arvell Reese, Ohio State, junior
Linebacker — CJ Allen, Georgia, junior
Cornerback — Leonard Moore, Notre Dame, sophomore
Cornerback — Mansoor Delane, LSU, senior
Safety — Caleb Downs, Ohio State, junior
Safety — Bishop Fitzgerald, Southern California, senior
Defensive back — Jakari Foster, Louisiana Tech, senior
Punter — Cole Maynard, Western Kentucky, senior
Second Team
Offense
Wide receiver — Carnell Tate, Ohio State, junior
Wide receiver — Malachi Toney, Miami, freshman
Wide receiver — Danny Scudero, San Jose State, sophomore
Tackle — Kadyn Proctor, Alabama, junior
Tackle — Carter Smith, Indiana, junior
Guard — Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State, junior
Guard — Ar’maj Reed-Adams, Texas A&M, graduate
Center – Jake Slaughter, Florida, senior
Tight end — Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon, junior
Quarterback — Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt, graduate
Running back — Emmett Johnson, Nebraska, junior
Running back — Kewan Lacy, Mississippi, sophomore
Kicker — Tate Sandell, Oklahoma, junior
All-purpose — Wayne Knight, James Madison, junior
Defense
Edge rusher — Rueben Bain Jr., Miami, junior
Edge rusher — John Henry Daley, Utah, sophomore
Interior lineman — A.J. Holmes Jr., Texas Tech, junior
Interior lineman — Peter Woods, Clemson, junior
Linebacker — Sonny Syles, Ohio State, senior
Linebacker — Anthony Hill Jr., Texas, junior
Linebacker — Red Murdock, Buffalo, graduate
Cornerback — D’Angelo Ponds, Indiana, junior
Cornerback — Chris Johnson, San Diego State, senior
Safety — Dillon Thieneman, Oregon, junior
Safety — Louis Moore, Indiana, senior
Defensive back — Hezekiah Masses, California, senior
Punter — Brett Thorson, Georgia, senior
Third Team
Offense
Wide receiver — Eric McAlister, TCU, senior
Wide receiver — Chris Brazzell II, Tennessee, junior
Wide receiver — Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State, junior
Tackle — Keagen Trost, Missouri, graduate
Tackle — Brian Parker II, Duke, junior
Guard — Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech, senior
Guard — Evan Tengesdahl, Cincinnati, sophomore
Center — Iapani Laloulu, Oregon, junior
Tight end — Michael Trigg, Baylor, senior
Quarterback — Julian Sayin, Ohio State, redshirt freshman
Running back — Cam Cook, Jacksonville State, junior
Running back — Kaytron Allen, Penn State, senior
Kicker — Aidan Birr, Georgia Tech, junior
All-purpose — Jadarian Price, Notre Dame, junior
Defense
Edge rusher — Caden Curry, Ohio State, senior
Edge rusher — Nadame Tucker, Western Michigan, senior
Interior lineman — Tyrique Tucker, Indiana, junior
Interior lineman — Lee Hunter, Texas Tech, senior
Linebacker — Aiden Fisher, Indiana, senior
Linebacker — Caden Fordham, North Carolina State, graduate
Linebacker — Owen Long, Colorado State, sophomore
Cornerback — Avieon Terrell, Clemson, junior
Cornerback — Treydan Stukes, Arizona, senior
Safety — Michael Taaffe, Texas, senior
Safety — Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo, senior
Defensive back — Bray Hubbard, Alabama, junior
Punter — Ryan Eckley, Michigan State, junior
More LSU News:
LSU Football Wide Receiver, Oklahoma Transfer Labeled 'Biggest Bust' in Portal
Lane Kiffin Pulls Off Historic Recruiting Feat Amid First Month With LSU Football
Lane Kiffin Reveals How Nick Saban, Pete Carroll Influenced Decision to LSU Football
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.
Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LSU Country, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Tiger Football, Basketball, Baseball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving LSU athletics.Follow znagy20