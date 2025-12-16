LSU Football Defensive Weapon Earns Major Honor Following Historic 2025 Season

BATON ROUGE – LSU senior cornerback Mansoor Delane added another first-team All-America honor to his resume on Monday as he was selected to the Associated Press squad, the organization announced.

This year marks the 100th AP All-America team, a group that has been selected each season since 1925.

Delane becomes the 37th first-team AP All-America selection for the Tigers as he joins a distinguished list that began with Gaynell Tinsley earning the school’s first honor from AP in 1935.

It also marks the third consecutive year the Tigers have placed a player on the AP All-America team. Last year, offensive tackle Will Campbell earned first-team honors, following quarterback Jayden Daniels and wide receiver Malik Nabers who made the list in 2023.

Delane’s selection makes him the ninth LSU defensive back to earn a place on the AP squad, eight of which have come since LaRon Landry made the team in 2006.

Other LSU defensive backs to earn first-team AP All-America honors include: Derek Stingley (2019), Grant Delpit (2018), Morris Claiborne (2011), Tyrann Mathieu (2011), Patrick Peterson (2010), Craig Steltz (2007), and Tommy Casanova (1970).

Delane made an immediate impact in his only season at LSU after transferring from Virginia Tech, helping the Tigers produce one of the nation’s top defenses when it comes to defending the pass.

LSU finished the regular-season leading the SEC in pass efficiency defense, interceptions (17), passes defended (67) and pass breakups (50).

LSU was also the only team in the SEC to have more interceptions than touchdown passes allowed as the Tigers gave up only 10 passing TDs all season. The 10 passing TDs allowed are the fewest for an LSU defense since yielding nine in 2016.

A starter in 11 games in 2025, Delane made his mark as a lock-down cornerback for the Tigers with opponents rarely throwing in his direction.

In 358 pass coverage snaps, Delane allowed only 13 receptions all season for 147 yards and six first downs. He didn’t’ allow a passing touchdown and was targeted only 9.8 percent of the time. Opponents had a completion percentage success rate of 37.1 percent on passes thrown in his direction.

One of three finalists for the Thorpe Award as the best defensive back, Delane has also been named first-team All-SEC by the league coaches.

Delane capped his senior season leading the SEC in passes defended with 13. He added 45 tackles, a pair of interceptions and a quarterback hurry.

LSU’s All-Time First-Team AP All-Americans

Year – Player (Position)

1935 – Gaynell Tinsley (End)

1936 – Gaynell Tinsley (End)

1958 – Billy Cannon (Back)

1959 – Billy Cannon (Back)

1961 – Roy “Moonie” Winston (Linebacker)

1962 – Jerry Stovall (Back)

1970 – Tommy Casanova (Defensive Back)

1970 – Mike Anderson (Linebacker)

1973 – Tyler Lafauci (Guard)

1985 – Michael Brooks (Linebacker)

1987 – Nacho Albergamo (Center)

1996 – Kevin Faulk (All-Purpose)

1997 – Alan Faneca (Offensive Line)

1997 – Chad Kessler (Punter)

1998 – Booger McFarland (Defensive Line)

2001 – Josh Reed (Wide Receiver)

2003 – Chad Lavalais (Defensive Line)

2004 – Marcus Spears (Defensive Line)

2006 – LaRon Landry (Defensive Back)

2006 – Glenn Dorsey (Defensive Line)

2007 – Glenn Dorsey (Defensive Line)

2007 – Craig Steltz (Defensive Back)

2008 – Herman Johnson (Offensive Line)

2010 – Patrick Peterson (Defensive Back)

2011 – Morris Claiborne (Defensive Back)

2011 – Tyrann Mathieu (Defensive Back)

2011 – Brad Wing (Punter)

2015 – Leonard Fournette (Running Back)

2018 – Devin White (Linebacker)

2018 – Grant Delpit (Defensive Back)

2019 – Joe Burrow (Quarterback)

2019 – Ja’Marr Chase (Wide Receiver)

2019 – Derek Stingley (Defensive Back)

2023 – Malik Nabers (Wide Receiver)

2023 – Jayden Daniels (Quarterback)

2024 – Will Campbell (Offensive Line)

2025 – Mansoor Delane (Defensive Back)

2025 AP All-America Teams

First Team

Offense

Wide receiver — Makai Lemon, Southern California, junior

Wide receiver — Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State, sophomore

Wide receiver — Skylar Bell, UConn, senior

Tackle — Francis Mauigoa, Miami, junior

Tackle — Spencer Fano, Utah, junior

Guard — Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon, senior

Guard — Beau Stephens, Iowa, senior

Center — Logan Jones, Iowa, graduate

Tight end — Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt, graduate

Quarterback — Fernando Mendoza, Indiana, junior

Running back — Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame, junior

Running back — Ahmad Hardy, Missouri, sophomore

Kicker — Kansei Matsuzawa, Hawaii, senior

All-purpose — KC Concepcion, Texas A&M, junior

Defense

Edge rusher — David Bailey, Texas Tech, senior

Edge rusher — Cashius Howell, Texas A&M, senior

Interior lineman — Kayden McDonald, Ohio State, junior

Interior lineman — Landon Robinson, Navy, senior

Linebacker — Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech, senior

Linebacker — Arvell Reese, Ohio State, junior

Linebacker — CJ Allen, Georgia, junior

Cornerback — Leonard Moore, Notre Dame, sophomore

Cornerback — Mansoor Delane, LSU, senior

Safety — Caleb Downs, Ohio State, junior

Safety — Bishop Fitzgerald, Southern California, senior

Defensive back — Jakari Foster, Louisiana Tech, senior

Punter — Cole Maynard, Western Kentucky, senior

Second Team

Offense

Wide receiver — Carnell Tate, Ohio State, junior

Wide receiver — Malachi Toney, Miami, freshman

Wide receiver — Danny Scudero, San Jose State, sophomore

Tackle — Kadyn Proctor, Alabama, junior

Tackle — Carter Smith, Indiana, junior

Guard — Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State, junior

Guard — Ar’maj Reed-Adams, Texas A&M, graduate

Center – Jake Slaughter, Florida, senior

Tight end — Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon, junior

Quarterback — Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt, graduate

Running back — Emmett Johnson, Nebraska, junior

Running back — Kewan Lacy, Mississippi, sophomore

Kicker — Tate Sandell, Oklahoma, junior

All-purpose — Wayne Knight, James Madison, junior

Defense

Edge rusher — Rueben Bain Jr., Miami, junior

Edge rusher — John Henry Daley, Utah, sophomore

Interior lineman — A.J. Holmes Jr., Texas Tech, junior

Interior lineman — Peter Woods, Clemson, junior

Linebacker — Sonny Syles, Ohio State, senior

Linebacker — Anthony Hill Jr., Texas, junior

Linebacker — Red Murdock, Buffalo, graduate

Cornerback — D’Angelo Ponds, Indiana, junior

Cornerback — Chris Johnson, San Diego State, senior

Safety — Dillon Thieneman, Oregon, junior

Safety — Louis Moore, Indiana, senior

Defensive back — Hezekiah Masses, California, senior

Punter — Brett Thorson, Georgia, senior

Third Team

Offense

Wide receiver — Eric McAlister, TCU, senior

Wide receiver — Chris Brazzell II, Tennessee, junior

Wide receiver — Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State, junior

Tackle — Keagen Trost, Missouri, graduate

Tackle — Brian Parker II, Duke, junior

Guard — Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech, senior

Guard — Evan Tengesdahl, Cincinnati, sophomore

Center — Iapani Laloulu, Oregon, junior

Tight end — Michael Trigg, Baylor, senior

Quarterback — Julian Sayin, Ohio State, redshirt freshman

Running back — Cam Cook, Jacksonville State, junior

Running back — Kaytron Allen, Penn State, senior

Kicker — Aidan Birr, Georgia Tech, junior

All-purpose — Jadarian Price, Notre Dame, junior

Defense

Edge rusher — Caden Curry, Ohio State, senior

Edge rusher — Nadame Tucker, Western Michigan, senior

Interior lineman — Tyrique Tucker, Indiana, junior

Interior lineman — Lee Hunter, Texas Tech, senior

Linebacker — Aiden Fisher, Indiana, senior

Linebacker — Caden Fordham, North Carolina State, graduate

Linebacker — Owen Long, Colorado State, sophomore

Cornerback — Avieon Terrell, Clemson, junior

Cornerback — Treydan Stukes, Arizona, senior

Safety — Michael Taaffe, Texas, senior

Safety — Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo, senior

Defensive back — Bray Hubbard, Alabama, junior

Punter — Ryan Eckley, Michigan State, junior

