LSU Football Cornerback Mansoor Delane Earns Major Honor Amid Historic Season

BATON ROUGE – LSU senior cornerback Mansoor Delane has been selected to the prestigious Walter Camp All-America, earning first-team honors from college football’s oldest All-America team.

The 136th edition of the Walter Camp All-America team features 25 players from the Football Bowl Subdivision. The team was selected in a vote from the FBS head coaches and sports information directors.

In making the Walter Camp team, Delane joins an elite list of LSU defensive backs who have earned first-team Walter Camp All-America honors through the years. The list includes two-time selection Grant Delpit (2018-19), Greedy Williams (2018), Tre’Davious White (2016), Tyrann Mathieu (2011), Morris Claiborne (2011), Patrick Peterson (2010), Craig Steltz (2007), and Tommy Casanova (1971).

Delane made an immediate impact in his only season at LSU after transferring from Virginia Tech, helping the Tigers produce one of the nation’s top defenses when it comes to defending the pass. LSU finished the regular-season leading the SEC in pass efficiency defense, interceptions (17), passes defended (67) and pass breakups (50).

LSU was also the only team in the SEC to have more interceptions than touchdown passes allowed as the Tigers gave up only 10 passing TDs all season. The 10 passing TDs allowed are the fewest for an LSU defense since yielding nine in 2016.

A starter in 11 games in 2025, Delane made his mark as a lock-down cornerback for the Tigers with opponents rarely throwing in his direction. In 358 pass coverage snaps, Delane allowed only 13 receptions all season for 147 yards and six first downs. He didn’t’ allow a passing touchdown and was targeted only 9.8 percent of the time. Opponents had a completion percentage success rate of 37.1 percent on passes thrown in his direction.

One of three finalists for the Thorpe Award as the best defensive back, Delane was named first-team All-SEC earlier this week.

Delane capped his senior season leading the SEC in passes defended with 13. He added 45 tackles, a pair of interceptions and a quarterback hurry.

Overall, Delane becomes the 33rd first-team Walter Camp All-America in LSU history.

LSU’s All-Time First-Team Walter Camp All-Americas

Year Player (Position)

1936 Gaynell Tinsley (End)

1954 Sid Fournet (Tackle)

1959 Billy Cannon (Back)

1961 Roy “Moonie” Winston (Guard)

1962 Jerry Stovall (Back)

1971 Tommy Casanova (Defensive Back)

1973 Tyler Lafauci (Guard)

1977 Charles Alexander (Running Back)

1978 Charles Alexander (Running Back)

1987 Nacho Albergamo (Center)

1996 David LaFleur (Tight End)

1997 Alan Faneca (Offensive Line)

1997 Chad Kessler (Punter)

2001 Josh Reed (Wide Receiver)

2003 Chad Lavalais (Defensive Line)

2004 Marcus Spears (Defensive Line)

2007 Glenn Dorsey (Defensive Line)

2007 Craig Steltz (Defensive Back)

2010 Patrick Peterson (Defensive Back)

2011 Morris Claiborne (Defensive Back)

2011 Tyrann Mathieu (Defensive Back)

2015 Leonard Fournette (Running Back)

2016 Tre’Davious White (Defensive Back)

2018 Devin White (Linebacker)

2018 Grant Delpit (Defensive Back)

2018 Greedy Williams (Defensive Back)

2019 Joe Burrow (Quarterback)

2019 Ja’Marr Chase (Wide Receiver)

2019 Grant Delpit (Defensive Back)

2023 Malik Nabers (Wide Receiver)

2024 Will Campbell (Offensive Line)

2025 Mansoor Delane (Defensive Back)

2025 Walter Camp All-America Teams

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

WR – Makai Lemon, USC, Jr.

WR – Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State #, So.

TE – Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt, Gr.

OL – Spencer Fano, Utah #, Jr.

OL – Kadyn Proctor, Alabama, Jr.

OL – Carter Smith, Indiana, R-Jr.

OL – Francis Mauigoa, Miami, Jr.

C – Logan Jones, Iowa, Gr.

QB – Fernando Mendoza, Indiana, R-Jr.

RB – Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame, Jr.

RB – Ahmad Hardy, Missouri, So.

PK – Kansei Matsuzawa, Hawaii, Sr.

DEFENSE

DL – Cashius Howell, Texas A&M, R-Sr.

DL – Rueben Bain Jr., Miami, Jr.

DL – Kayden McDonald, Ohio State, Jr.

DL – John Henry Daley, Utah, R-So.

LB – Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech, Sr.

LB – David Bailey, Texas Tech, Sr.

LB – Arvell Reese, Ohio State, Jr.

DB – Caleb Downs, Ohio State *, Jr.

DB – Leonard Moore, Notre Dame, So.

DB – Mansoor Delane, LSU, Sr.

DB – Bishop Fitzgerald, USC, R-Sr.

P – Brett Thorson, Georgia, Sr.

KR – Kaden Wetjen, Iowa, Gr.

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

WR – Skyler Bell, UConn, R-Sr.

WR – Danny Scudero, San Jose State, R-So.

TE – Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon, Jr.

OL – Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon, R-Sr.

OL – Keagen Trost, Missouri, Gr.

OL – Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State, R-Jr.

OL – Brian Parker II, Duke, R-Jr.

OL – Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech, Sr.

C – Jake Slaughter, Florida, R-Sr.

QB – Julian Sayin, Ohio State, So.

RB – Kewan Lacy, Ole Miss, So.

RB – Emmett Johnson, Nebraska, Jr.

RB – Caleb Hawkins, North Texas, Fr.

PK – Tate Sandell, Oklahoma, R-Jr.

DEFENSE

DL – Colin Simmons, Texas, So.

DL – Nadame Tucker, Western Michigan, R-Sr.

DL – Landon Robinson, Navy, Sr.

DL – Caden Curry, Ohio State, Sr.

LB – CJ Allen, Georgia, Jr.

LB – Xavier Atkins, Auburn, So.

LB – Red Murdock, Buffalo, Gr.

DB – Jakari Foster, Louisiana Tech, R-Sr.

DB – Hezekiah Masses, California, Sr.

DB – D’Angelo Ponds, Indiana, Jr.

DB – Dillon Thieneman, Oregon, Jr.

P – Cole Maynard, Western Kentucky, R-Sr.

KR – Jadarian Price, Notre Dame, Jr.

* – 2024 First Team Walter Camp All-America selection

# – 2024 Second Team Walter Camp All-America selection

