LSU Football Lands Six Tigers on All-SEC Teams As Postseason Honors Roll In
In this story:
BATON ROUGE – LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane and safety A.J. Haulcy have been named first-team All-SEC by the SEC Coaches, the league office announced on Tuesday.
Joining Delane and Haulcy on the All-SEC team for the Tigers were tight end Trey’Dez Green, who earned second-team honors along with third-teamers in linebacker Harold Perkins, placekicker Damian Ramos and punter Grant Chadwick.
The performance of Delane and Haulcy went a long way in helping the Tigers lead the SEC in pass efficiency defense as LSU was the only team in the league to have more interceptions (17) than touchdown passes allowed (10). LSU’s defense also paced the league in interceptions, passes defended (67) and passes broken up (50).
Delane, who started 11 games in his only season with the Tigers, led the SEC in passes defended (13) and passes broken up (11). In 357 pass coverage snaps, Delane didn’t allow a touchdown and limited receivers to only 13 receptions and six first downs all season.
Delane added a pair of interceptions and tallied 45 tackles for a Tiger defense that held opponents to 18.3 points and 319.7 total yards per game.
Haulcy, also in his first year with the Tigers, appeared in all 12 games (11 starts) and led the SEC in total tackles with 88 while adding three interceptions and four pass breakups from his safety position.
Green, a sophomore, had a breakout season with 29 receptions for 353 yards and a team-high five touchdown receptions.
Green earned national tight end of the week honors for his performance in LSU’s win over South Carolina when he caught eight passes for 119 yards and a touchdown in the 20-10 victory. Green caught a touchdown pass in four of LSU’s final seven games.
Perkins led the Tigers in sacks (4.0) and tied for team-high honors in tackles for loss (8.0) Perkins, who returned to the field this year after suffering a season-ending knee injury last September, added 56 tackles to go with three interceptions and seven quarterback hurries. The honor is the third for Perkins, who was named second-team All-SEC in 2022 and 2023.
Ramos, LSU’s all-time scoring and field goal leader, connected on 24-of-28 field goals and led the Tigers with 96 total points.
His 24 field goals were the most in the SEC and included 12 field goals of 40-yards or longer. Ramos is currently riding a streak of 10 consecutive field goals, a stretch that dates back to the Alabama game.
Ramos, a senior, broke LSU’s all-time records for field goals and points scored in 2025 with his career totals standing at 69 (field goals) and 404 (total points) heading into the Texas Bowl.
Chadwick, another first-year player with the Tigers, finished second in the SEC in punting with a 45.88 average. He had 18 of his 54 punts downed inside the 20-yard line with 21 traveling over 50 yards. His 45.88 average ranks No. 2 in single-season LSU history.
2025 All-SEC Teams
First Team All-SEC
Offense
QB – Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt
RB – Ahmad Hardy, Missouri
RB – Kewan Lacy, Ole Miss
WR – Chris Brazzell II, Tennessee
WR – KC Concepcion, Texas A&M
TE – Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt
OL – Kadyn Proctor, Alabama
OL – Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M
OL – Keagen Trost, Missouri
OL – Trevor Goosby, Texas
C – Jake Slaughter, Florida
AP – KC Concepcion, Texas A&M
Defense
DL – Cashius Howell, Texas A&M
DL – Colin Simmons, Texas
DL – Zion Young, Missouri
DL – R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma
LB – CJ Allen, Georgia
LB – Xavier Atkins, Auburn
LB – Josiah Trotter, Missouri
DB – Mansoor Delane, LSU
DB – Bray Hubbard, Alabama
DB – Michael Taaffe, Texas
DB – A.J. Haulcy, LSU
Special Teams
PK – Tate Sandell, Oklahoma
P – Grayson Miller, Oklahoma
RS – KC Concepcion, Texas A&M
KOS – Lucas Carneiro, Ole Miss
LS – Beau Gardner, Georgia
Second Team All-SEC
Offense
QB – Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss*
QB – Ty Simpson, Alabama*
RB – Jadan Baugh, Florida
RB – DeSean Bishop, Tennessee*
RB – Mike Washington Jr., Arkansas*
WR – Isaiah Sategna III, Oklahoma
WR – Zachariah Branch, Georgia*
WR – Ryan Wingo, Texas*
TE – Trey’Dez Green, LSU*
TE – Dae’Quan Wright, Ole Miss*
OL – Fernando Carmona, Arkansas
OL – Monroe Freeling, Georgia
OL – Febechi Nwaiwu, Oklahoma
OL – Cayden Green, Missouri
C – Drew Bobo, Georgia
AP – Isaiah Sategna III, Oklahoma
Defense
DL – Damon Wilson II, Missouri
DL – Taylor Wein, Oklahoma
DL – Quincy Rhodes Jr., Arkansas
DL – Dylan Stewart, South Carolina
LB – Anthony Hill Jr., Texas
LB – Arion Carter, Tennessee
LB – Deontae Lawson, Alabama
DB – KJ Bolden, Georgia
DB – Peyton Bowen, Oklahoma
DB – Ty Bryant, Kentucky*
DB – Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina*
DB – Malik Muhammad, Texas*
Special Teams
PK – Peyton Woodring, Georgia
P – Brett Thorson, Georgia
RS – Ryan Niblett, Texas
KOS – Josh Turbyville, Tennessee
LS – Ben Anderson, Oklahoma
Third Team All-SEC
Offense
QB – Gunner Stockton, Georgia
RB – Nate Frazier, Georgia
RB – Jeremiah Cobb, Auburn
WR – Brenen Thompson, Mississippi State
WR – Mario Craver, Texas A&M
TE – Jaren Kanak, Oklahoma
OL – Austin Barber, Florida
OL – Diego Pounds, Ole Miss
OL – Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M
OL – DJ Campbell, Texas*
OL – Lance Heard, Tennessee*
C – Parker Brailsford, Alabama
AP – Zachariah Branch, Georgia
Defense
DL – Keldric Faulk, Auburn
DL – Bryan Thomas Jr., South Carolina
DL – Keyron Crawford, Auburn
DL – Will Echoles, Ole Miss
LB – Princewill Umanmielen, Ole Miss
LB – Taurean York, Texas A&M
LB – Harold Perkins Jr., LSU
DB – Ty Redmond, Tennessee
DB – Kelley Jones, Mississippi State
DB – Daylen Everette, Georgia
DB – Eli Bowen, Oklahoma*
DB – Colton Hood, Tennessee*
Special Teams
PK – Damian Ramos, LSU
P – Grant Chadwick, LSU
RS – Vicari Swain, South Carolina
KOS – Trey Smack, Florida
LS – Rocco Underwood, Florida
More LSU News:
LSU Football Hires Elite Offensive Coordinator, Five Assistant to Lane Kiffin's Staff
Three Takeaways From Lane Kiffin's Introductory Press Conference With LSU Football
Lane Kiffin Reveals How Nick Saban, Pete Carroll Influenced Decision to LSU Football
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.
Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LSU Country, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Tiger Football, Basketball, Baseball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving LSU athletics.Follow znagy20