LSU Football Lands Six Tigers on All-SEC Teams As Postseason Honors Roll In

BATON ROUGE – LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane and safety A.J. Haulcy have been named first-team All-SEC by the SEC Coaches, the league office announced on Tuesday.

Joining Delane and Haulcy on the All-SEC team for the Tigers were tight end Trey’Dez Green, who earned second-team honors along with third-teamers in linebacker Harold Perkins, placekicker Damian Ramos and punter Grant Chadwick.

The performance of Delane and Haulcy went a long way in helping the Tigers lead the SEC in pass efficiency defense as LSU was the only team in the league to have more interceptions (17) than touchdown passes allowed (10). LSU’s defense also paced the league in interceptions, passes defended (67) and passes broken up (50).

Delane, who started 11 games in his only season with the Tigers, led the SEC in passes defended (13) and passes broken up (11). In 357 pass coverage snaps, Delane didn’t allow a touchdown and limited receivers to only 13 receptions and six first downs all season.

Delane added a pair of interceptions and tallied 45 tackles for a Tiger defense that held opponents to 18.3 points and 319.7 total yards per game.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

Haulcy, also in his first year with the Tigers, appeared in all 12 games (11 starts) and led the SEC in total tackles with 88 while adding three interceptions and four pass breakups from his safety position.

Green, a sophomore, had a breakout season with 29 receptions for 353 yards and a team-high five touchdown receptions.

Green earned national tight end of the week honors for his performance in LSU’s win over South Carolina when he caught eight passes for 119 yards and a touchdown in the 20-10 victory. Green caught a touchdown pass in four of LSU’s final seven games.

Perkins led the Tigers in sacks (4.0) and tied for team-high honors in tackles for loss (8.0) Perkins, who returned to the field this year after suffering a season-ending knee injury last September, added 56 tackles to go with three interceptions and seven quarterback hurries. The honor is the third for Perkins, who was named second-team All-SEC in 2022 and 2023.

Ramos, LSU’s all-time scoring and field goal leader, connected on 24-of-28 field goals and led the Tigers with 96 total points.

His 24 field goals were the most in the SEC and included 12 field goals of 40-yards or longer. Ramos is currently riding a streak of 10 consecutive field goals, a stretch that dates back to the Alabama game.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

Ramos, a senior, broke LSU’s all-time records for field goals and points scored in 2025 with his career totals standing at 69 (field goals) and 404 (total points) heading into the Texas Bowl.

Chadwick, another first-year player with the Tigers, finished second in the SEC in punting with a 45.88 average. He had 18 of his 54 punts downed inside the 20-yard line with 21 traveling over 50 yards. His 45.88 average ranks No. 2 in single-season LSU history.

2025 All-SEC Teams

First Team All-SEC

Offense

QB – Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt

RB – Ahmad Hardy, Missouri

RB – Kewan Lacy, Ole Miss

WR – Chris Brazzell II, Tennessee

WR – KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

TE – Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt

OL – Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

OL – Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M

OL – Keagen Trost, Missouri

OL – Trevor Goosby, Texas

C – Jake Slaughter, Florida

AP – KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

Defense

DL – Cashius Howell, Texas A&M

DL – Colin Simmons, Texas

DL – Zion Young, Missouri

DL – R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma

LB – CJ Allen, Georgia

LB – Xavier Atkins, Auburn

LB – Josiah Trotter, Missouri

DB – Mansoor Delane, LSU

DB – Bray Hubbard, Alabama

DB – Michael Taaffe, Texas

DB – A.J. Haulcy, LSU

Special Teams

PK – Tate Sandell, Oklahoma

P – Grayson Miller, Oklahoma

RS – KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

KOS – Lucas Carneiro, Ole Miss

LS – Beau Gardner, Georgia

Second Team All-SEC

Offense

QB – Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss*

QB – Ty Simpson, Alabama*

RB – Jadan Baugh, Florida

RB – DeSean Bishop, Tennessee*

RB – Mike Washington Jr., Arkansas*

WR – Isaiah Sategna III, Oklahoma

WR – Zachariah Branch, Georgia*

WR – Ryan Wingo, Texas*

TE – Trey’Dez Green, LSU*

TE – Dae’Quan Wright, Ole Miss*

OL – Fernando Carmona, Arkansas

OL – Monroe Freeling, Georgia

OL – Febechi Nwaiwu, Oklahoma

OL – Cayden Green, Missouri

C – Drew Bobo, Georgia

AP – Isaiah Sategna III, Oklahoma

Defense

DL – Damon Wilson II, Missouri

DL – Taylor Wein, Oklahoma

DL – Quincy Rhodes Jr., Arkansas

DL – Dylan Stewart, South Carolina

LB – Anthony Hill Jr., Texas

LB – Arion Carter, Tennessee

LB – Deontae Lawson, Alabama

DB – KJ Bolden, Georgia

DB – Peyton Bowen, Oklahoma

DB – Ty Bryant, Kentucky*

DB – Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina*

DB – Malik Muhammad, Texas*

Special Teams

PK – Peyton Woodring, Georgia

P – Brett Thorson, Georgia

RS – Ryan Niblett, Texas

KOS – Josh Turbyville, Tennessee

LS – Ben Anderson, Oklahoma

Third Team All-SEC

Offense

QB – Gunner Stockton, Georgia

RB – Nate Frazier, Georgia

RB – Jeremiah Cobb, Auburn

WR – Brenen Thompson, Mississippi State

WR – Mario Craver, Texas A&M

TE – Jaren Kanak, Oklahoma

OL – Austin Barber, Florida

OL – Diego Pounds, Ole Miss

OL – Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M

OL – DJ Campbell, Texas*

OL – Lance Heard, Tennessee*

C – Parker Brailsford, Alabama

AP – Zachariah Branch, Georgia

Defense

DL – Keldric Faulk, Auburn

DL – Bryan Thomas Jr., South Carolina

DL – Keyron Crawford, Auburn

DL – Will Echoles, Ole Miss

LB – Princewill Umanmielen, Ole Miss

LB – Taurean York, Texas A&M

LB – Harold Perkins Jr., LSU

DB – Ty Redmond, Tennessee

DB – Kelley Jones, Mississippi State

DB – Daylen Everette, Georgia

DB – Eli Bowen, Oklahoma*

DB – Colton Hood, Tennessee*

Special Teams

PK – Damian Ramos, LSU

P – Grant Chadwick, LSU

RS – Vicari Swain, South Carolina

KOS – Trey Smack, Florida

LS – Rocco Underwood, Florida

