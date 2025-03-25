LSU Football EDGE Impressing During Spring Camp, Trending in Right Direction
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have reached the midway point of Spring Camp with the program returning to the practice fields for Day 9 on Tuesday morning.
Kelly and Co. have received significant contributions from the newcomers throughout the first half of camp, but the program has also seen a jump from returning Tigers as well.
It's been rave reviews for second-year Tiger, Gabriel Reliford, who continues carving out a path as a key piece on the defensive line as an edge rusher.
"Gabe's a kid that plays with a lot of confidence. Obviously, his physicality. His physicality is a little bit different than the other ends that we have. His size. So, when you're talking about him, he's a different profile than some of the other ends and the edges that we have," Kelly said on Saturday.
"I think what we've asked him to do is be really physical in the run game and be assignment correct. There were times where playing a freshman, you kind of go 'well, he's learning.'
"He's past the learning stage. What we're looking for is a consistent performance, playing in play out and somebody that's really, really good against the run and very capable when we cut him loose to get to the quarterback.
"But I would say that his size, his physicality, his second year in the program, the margin for us in terms of what we want to see is somebody that is just really an anchor against the run."
Reliford joins a talented edge rusher group consisting of transfers Patrick Payton [Florida State], Jack Pyburn [Florida] and Jimari Butler [Nebraska] rounding out the two-deep depth chart.
Kelly has also raved about the newcomers taking strides in the right direction during Spring Camp with the edge rusher room as a whole looking poised for a big-time 2025 season.
"Those guys have been great program players as well. On time, accountable, pushing others. It's been, and I said this before, it's been really fun to watch these guys really just melt into the current culture and standards," Kelly said.
"I could talk as much about what they do on a day-to-day basis in the program. But on the field all of those guys are going to be playing for us and getting meaningful reps and help us.
"As advertised probably more than advertised because you really don't know how their personalities will play out. All three of them have different personalities, but impact our program."
It's been an impressive start to camp for the defensive line as a whole with the defensive ends sticking out as it stands.
With returning pieces alongside the newcomers, it's been a recipe for success with nine days of camp now in the rearview mirror.
More LSU News:
Three LSU Targets to Know: Louisiana Prospects the Tigers "Must" Land
The Buzz: Latest on the No. 1 Safety in America, Five-Star LSU Target
Prized LSU Commitment '100%' Locked in with the Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.