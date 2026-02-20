National Analyst Reveals Stunning Prediction on an Elite LSU Football Commit

Irmo (S.C.) four-star edge rusher Jaiden Bryant revealed a commitment to Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers in January after going public with a decision at the Under Armour All-American Game.

Bryant checks in as No. 1 edge rusher in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the LSU Tigers holding the verbal commitment as other schools quickly look to flip his pledge this offseason.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pounder has reeled in a myriad of offers from the likes of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Georgia Bulldogs, LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Clemson Tigers, among others, across his prep career.

LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker and defensive line coach Sterling Lucas flew up to South Carolina last month for a check-in with the top-ranked defender where the savvy recruiters are keeping a foot on the gas for his services.

“Coach (Sterling) Lucas is a coach I trust and believe in,” Bryant told Rivals. “South Carolina wasn’t one of my first offers, but he was recruiting me before that.

"He started recruiting me early, and he’s like family. He’s easy to talk to, we have a nice relationship, and he’s always been a coach I knew I would love to play for.”

As a sophomore in 2024, Bryant logged 94 total tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 18.5 sacks, 7 pass breakups and four forced fumbles where he blossomed into a national prospect with top schools extending scholarships.

Fast forward to his junior campaign and he once again dominated with ESPN recently providing a glowing review on Bryant - labeling him as a solid fit with the LSU Tigers.

"Bryant committed to the Tigers in January at the Under Armour All-America game, marking Lane Kiffin's first commit in his first full class at the helm," ESPN wrote.

"Bryant's high-energy approach stood out in multiple in-person evaluations. His power shows up on film, too, where he sets the edge and uses his energy in pursuit. With 2025 signings at defensive tackle like Lamar Brown, Deuce Geralds and Richard Anderson, Bryant is another key piece to developing a potentially dominant defensive line, a feature of past successful LSU teams as Kiffin tries to return the Tigers to national title contention."

