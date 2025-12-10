LSU Football Expected To Target Prized Big 12 Transfer As Lane Kiffin Prepares for Portal

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are preparing for the NCAA Transfer Portal window in January with a myriad of coveted players across America revealing their plans to enter in the coming weeks.

Once Kiffin arrived in Baton Rouge, he immediately went to work on the current roster after locking down the 2026 Signing Class, but the coming weeks will be significant in his pursuit of assembling a National Championship level team.

The NCAA Transfer Portal window runs from January 2-16 where Kiffin and Co. are set to do significant damage.

"Then go to the portal, which I have zero concern about the interest of players with that, because I know what the interest was of players nationally to come play for us where we were just at, and now when you put that with this stadium and with that logo, I mean, makes me want to get on the phone right now, but the portal is not open," Kiffin said last Monday.

Now, as players reveal their intentions of entering the free agent market, the staff is keeping tabs on the names to know in preparation for next month's window.

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU president Wade Rousse, left, LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry stand together at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Arizona State starting offensive tackle Josh Atkins plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal next month once it's open.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pounder has made 39 consecutive starts at left tackle for the Sun Devils and was named a team captain across the 2025 season.

According to ESPN 104.5's Matt Moscona, LSU is expected to be in the mix for the talented offensive lineman as the NCAA Transfer Portal window prepares to open in the coming weeks.

Not that this should come as a surprise, but expect LSU to be in the mix here. https://t.co/4SmV7D44GZ — Matt Moscona (@MattMoscona) December 9, 2025

LSU could also enter the race for Atkins' teammate after prized quarterback Sam Leavitt revealed his intentions to depart Arizona State.

The Arizona State signal-caller is officially out as the quarterback of the Sun Devils after he revealed his intentions to depart the program and enter the NCAA Transfer Portal once it comes open on Jan 2, according to multiple reports.

Leavitt didn't play the full length of the 2025 season due to injury, but managed to finish with 1,628 yards passing and 10 touchdowns. He threw three interceptions while also rushing for 306 yards and five scores.

But his "money year" was in 2024 after putting the Arizona State program on the map.

Leavitt initially began his career at Michigan State in 2023 where he threw 23 passes, but then made the move and transferred to Arizona State in 2024.

From there, he became the full-time starter - throwing for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns as the Sun Devils reached the College Football Playoff last season.

