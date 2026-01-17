Paul Finebaum Reveals Definitive Statement on LSU Football Landing Sam Leavitt

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers made a splash in the NCAA Transfer Portal on Monday after landing a commitment from Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt in a significant move for the program.

Leavitt checks in as the No. 1 overall player in the free agent market with Kiffin and Co. beating out the likes of the Miami Hurricanes and Tennessee Volunteers for his services as LSU's shot-caller worked his magic.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder made his way to Baton Rouge for an official visit last Monday where he remained in town until Wednesday alongside the coaching staff - evaluating options after four visits across a 10-day stretch.

Leavitt didn't play the full length of the 2025 season due to a foot injury, but managed to finish with 1,628 yards passing and 10 touchdowns. He threw three interceptions while also rushing for 306 yards and five scores.

But he had his "money year" in 2024 after leading the Sun Devils to the College Football Playoff amid his first season with the program.

Leavitt rounded out his 2024 campaign throwing for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns as the Sun Devils reached the College Football Playoff under head coach Kenny Dillingham.

#LSU has now landed seven Top-100 players in the Transfer Portal.



That includes:

- No. 1 QB Sam Leavitt

- No. 6 QB Husan Longstreet

- No. 2 Safety Ty Benefield

- No. 3 IOL Devin Harper

- No. 8 EDGE Jordan Ross



LSU has four Top-50 wideouts committed.



No. 1 class in America. pic.twitter.com/2RF34uJgd3 — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) January 16, 2026

Now, LSU remains in headlines with SEC Network's Paul Finebaum weighing in on the signing as the Tigers piece together America's No. 1 Transfer Portal Class under Kiffin.

“It was a huge get,” Finebaum said on The Matt Barrie Show. “[Lane Kiffin] needed a quarterback badly, and he got one. He swung at a bunch of them. Leavitt is good enough to get him. They still have a lot of missing pieces, but I think they’re in very good shape.

“It is interesting how the portal has now become the focus of college football. It’s no longer National Signing Day in February. It’s no longer National Signing Day in December because both have just simply been overshadowed by the portal.

"But, the portal has been pretty fascinating to watch, Matt. I know this sounds crazy, but it’s been the biggest story of college football right now, as opposed to the national championship game.”

LSU holds the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in the nation with over 35 signees as Leavitt headlines the new-look roster in Baton Rouge.

More LSU News:

LSU Football's Transfer Portal Class Skyrockets To The Top After Sam Leavitt Decision

LSU Football's Transfer Portal Departures Quickly Finding New Schools Amid Rebuild

LSU Football Officially Signs No. 1 Transfer Quarterback Sam Leavitt to Portal Class

Join the Community: