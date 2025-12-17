LSU Football Five-Star Freshman Enters Transfer Portal in Major Loss for Lane Kiffin

LSU Tigers offensive lineman Carius Curne intends to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after one season in Baton Rouge, according to On3 Sports.

Curne, a five-star prospect in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, signed with the Bayou Bengals as one of the highest-rated recruits in the most recent class.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pounder out of Arkansas emerged as the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in America with offensive line coach Brad Davis inking the sought-after prospect.

But with Davis departing the program after the Texas Bowl after new head coach Lane Kiffin brought in Kentucky's Eric Wolford as the offensive line coach on his staff, Curne has made his move and will depart the LSU Tigers after one season.

It's a significant loss for Kiffin and the new-look coaching staff with Curne showing promise across his freshman campaign in the Bayou State after earning five starts in seven total games played.

Curne's first start of his collegiate career came on the road at Ole Miss in September after filling in for Weston Davis at the right tackle slot.

Fast forward less than four months later and Curne will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal and explore options elsewhere as he's set to become one of the more sought-after offensive linemen in the market.

LSU has now lost 10 players to the NCAA Transfer Portal with Curne becoming the second one of the day - joining quarterback Colin Hurley.

Hurley, a redshirt-freshman for the Bayou Bengals, stepped away from the program in November where he now officially makes his move to depart the program and enter the free agent market.

The former four-star prospect was a member of the 2024 Recruiting Class when he signed with the LSU program and has not received meaningful snaps for the Tigers to this point.

Courtesy of Colin Hurley's X/Twitter.

Now, he departs the program with LSU now down to one scholarship quarterback in Michael Van Buren with Garrett Nussmeier set to enter the NFL Draft after exhausting his eligibility.

