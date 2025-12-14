LSU Football's Wide Receiver Room Takes Hit Amid Transfer Portal, Draft Entries

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are gearing up for the NCAA Transfer Portal window in January as the program prepares to reconstruct the roster in Baton Rouge.

After arriving in Louisiana on Nov. 30, Kiffin and his new-look staff hit the recruiting trail with force, but all focus is now on a critical two-week stretch via the Transfer Portal.

"Then go to the portal, which I have zero concern about the interest of players with that, because I know what the interest was of players nationally to come play for us where we were just at, and now when you put that with this stadium and with that logo, I mean, makes me want to get on the phone right now, but the portal is not open," Kiffin said last Monday.

Now, as the Jan. 2 Transfer Portal window nears, LSU has seen a pair of wide receviers depart LSU with intentions of entering the market along with multiple pass-catchers preparing for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Which LSU receivers are departing the program this offseason? Who's set to return?

Courtesy of LSU Football.

The Transfer Portal Departures: Kylan Billiot, Jelani Watkins

No. 1: WR Kylan Billiot

LSU Tigers wide receiver Kylan Billiot is expected to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal when it officially opens in January, he revealed via social media.

Billiot, a former four-star prospect in the 2024 Recruiting Class, signed with the Tigers as one of the top prospects in Louisiana, but was ultimately unable to crack the rotation in Baton Rouge.

Across two seasons with the LSU Tigers, Billiot saw playing time in one game where he did not record any statistics.

Now, after two years with the Bayou Bengals, Billiot will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal with three seasons of elibigility remaining.

He held offers from the likes of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Tulane Green Wave, and Memphis Tigers, among others.

No. 2: WR Jelani Watkins

LSU Tigers wide receiver Jelani Watkins plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after two seasons in Baton Rouge, he revealed via social media.

Watkins, a redshirt-freshman with the Tigers, has played in five games across two years with the program where he compiled two receptions with 21 yards.

The Texas native, and four-star prospect out of the 2024 Recruiting Cycle, is a dual-sport athlete where he's also shined as a track star for the LSU Tigers during his time in Baton Rouge.

Now, after two years with the Bayou Bengals, Watkins will enter the portal in search of an opportunity for more playing time.

Receivers Out of Eligibility:

No. 1: Barion Brown

LSU wide receiver Barion Brown transferred in from Kentucky last offseason where he made an impact this fall - logging 495 yards on 52 receptions.

No. 2: Chris Hilton

LSU wide receiver Chris Hilton's career in Baton Rouge was derailed by injuries where he was unable to make an impact across five seasons with the program - ultimately working on special teams for most of his final season with LSU in 2025.

No. 3: Zavion Thomas

LSU wide receiver Zavion Thomas has accepted an invitation to the East-West Shrine Bowl after multiple seasons in Baton Rouge. He was second on the 2025 LSU squad in receptions with 40 for 473 yards and four touchdowns.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

Forgoing Eligibility: Aaron Anderson

After one year with the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2022, Anderson made the move to return to the Bayou State where he was used sparingly as a redshirt-freshman in 2023. He tallied 12 catches for 59 yards and zero touchdowns.

Then, in 2024, it all came together for the coveted wideout.

Anderson pieced together a breakout season last fall after tallying 61 receptions for 884 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

"It's everything he does in his life," former head coach Brian Kelly said of Anderson's growth last season.

"It's going to class, being on time, his practice habits, framing the ball, catching the ball, it's just everything. It's the natural maturity that comes with being in the program."

But 2025 was a unique season for Anderson where he logged 33 receptions for 398 yards and zero touchdowns. Now, he's accepted an invitation to the East-West Shrine Bowl to forgo his final season of eligibility.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

Returning Wide Receivers:

These five wide receivers are yet to reveal their intentions of entering the Transfer Portal or returning in 2025.

- TaRon Francis: Freshman

- Philip Wright: Freshman

- Destyn Hill: Redshirt-Sophomore

- Kyle Parker: Redshirt-Sophomore

- Nic Anderson: Redshirt-Junior

Kiffin and Co. will look to add multiple receivers via the NCAA Transfer Portal in January with a focus on bringing in savvy veterans to a young room in Baton Rouge.

More LSU News:

LSU Football Hires Elite Offensive Coordinator, Five Assistant to Lane Kiffin's Staff

Three Takeaways From Lane Kiffin's Introductory Press Conference With LSU Football

Lane Kiffin Reveals How Nick Saban, Pete Carroll Influenced Decision to LSU Football

Join the Community: