LSU Football Five-Star Offensive Lineman Pulls Name Out of Portal, Returning in 2026

LSU Tigers offensive lineman Weston Davis will pull his name out of the NCAA Transfer Portal and return to Baton Rouge for the 2026 season, according to multiple reports.

Davis, a former five-star prospect in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle, signed with the program as a headliner prior to his arrival in the Bayou State where he can continue his development under new leadership this offseason.

LSU has already seen seven offensive linemen reveal intentions of departing for the Transfer Portal with Davis' decision to return to LSU becoming one of importance from a retention perspective.

Across the 2025 campaign, Davis made 12 appearances and 10 starts after redshirting across his true freshman season in 2024.

After struggling across the first nine games of the season, Davis saw improvement down the stretch with his PFF grade and other analytics rising where he now has a chance to take that next step under Lane Kiffin's new staff.

LSU starting OT Weston Davis has officially withdrawn from the transfer portal and will remain at LSU, @mzenitz and me have learned for @CBSSports. https://t.co/uJvl69LEzD — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 4, 2026

“This place is built for championships with championship expectations. We understand that, but as an elite competitor, that’s exactly what you want, and that’s why we’re here,” Kiffin said at his introductory press conference. …

"I know that we have, with the passion of LSU family and our LSU players, that we have everything to bring championship football back to LSU.

“It’s time for LSU to take its place back as the best program in all of college football. … I’m uniquely prepared at 50 years old for this job to have been so many places, done good things, made a lot of mistakes and made them really early on.”

Now, LSU retains a young prospect with potential after initially revealing intentions to enter the Transfer Portal just hours earlier.

The Departures [26]: Transfer Portal Edition

- Kylan Billiot: Wide Receiver

- Jelani Watkins: Wide Receiver

- Ashton Stamps: Cornerback

- Ahmad Breaux: Defensive Lineman

- Wallace Foster IV: Cornerback

- Sydir Mitchell: Defensive Lineman

- Ju'Juan Johnson: Running Back

- Kaleb Jackson: Running Back

- Colin Hurley: Quarterback

- Carius Curne: Offensive Lineman

- Coen Echols: Offensive Lineman

- Javien Toviano: Safety

- DJ Chester - Offensive Lineman

- Austin Ausberry - Safety

- Paul Mubenga - Offensive Lineman

- Ory Williams - Offensive Lineman

- Princeton Malbrue: Linebacker

- Khayree Lee: Offensive Lineman

- Joel Rogers: Safety

- Donovan Green: Tight End

- Kyle Parker: Wide Receiver

- Destyn Hill: Wide Receiver

- Ethan Calloway: Offensive Lineman

- Caden Durham: Running Back

- JT Lindsey: Running Back

- Michael Van Buren: Quarterback

