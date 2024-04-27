LSU Football: LSU Approves Extensions for Pivotal Assistants Frank Wilson and Brad Davis
LSU extended two critical pieces to Brian Kelly's coaching staff on Friday after both Frank Wilson and Brad Davis had their contracts approved by the university, according to Wilson Alexander of The Advocate.
The pair of Louisiana natives will have contracts that run through the 2026 season with the key assistants set to remain in Baton Rouge.
The LSU Board of Supervisors amended the contracts which will give both Wilson and Davis boosts in their pay moving forward.
Davis will average $940,000 per year over the next three years while Wilson will earn $1 million per year during the same time period with the final year paying $1.2 million.
Wilson has been a pivotal piece to the Tigers' recruiting success over the last few years, and after working his magic and earning a commitment from the No. 1 running back in America (Harlem Berry), he'll now get a pay raise.
He's proven his success on the trail for years with Berry adding to his impressive list of recruiting victories. Wilson serves as the running backs coach while also working as the Associate Head Coach.
For Davis, he's evolved into one of the best offensive line coaches in America after arriving in Baton Rouge during the Ed Orgeron Era.
He's molded the Tigers' offensive line into one of the best in the nation with no signs of slowing down after signing back-to-back top recruiting classes.
We've seen both Wilson and Davis dominate the recruiting trail with the pair of superstar assistants set to remain in Baton Rouge for the foreseeable future on Brian Kelly's staff.
Now, as Kelly enters Year 3 down South, the program continues trending in the right direction with an all-star staff on both sides of the ball.
Kelly revamped his defensive staff over the offseason headlined by defensive coordinator Blake Baker, cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond and defensive line coach Bo Davis.
As the offseason continues, the Tigers will remain active in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the final touches coming to the roster before summer workouts begin in the coming
