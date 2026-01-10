LSU Football Gaining Momentum in Pursuit of No. 1 Transfer Quarterback Sam Leavitt

Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt remains on the board as the No. 1 rated player in the NCAA Transfer Portal with three programs turning up the heat for his services.

Leavitt remains the biggest domino remaining in the free agent market as he continues evaluating his options in what has emerged as an LSU Tigers, Tennessee Volunteers, and Miami Hurricanes battle.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound signal-caller arrived in Baton Rouge on Monday afternoon to begin his multi-day stay where he remained in town alongside Lane Kiffin and the LSU staff until Wednesday, sources confirmed to LSU Tigers On SI.

From there, Leavitt boarded a flight and hit the road to Knoxville for a trip with the Tennessee Volunteers as the SEC school intensified its pursuit as well.

According to multiple reports, Leavitt then extended his stay with the Volunteers Friday with plans of then traveling to the Sunshine State for a visit with Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes for this weekend.

BREAKING: Former Arizona State Quarterback Sam Leavitt has extended his visit at Tennessee an extra day, per @AustinPriceless



Leavitt, a 6’2 205 QB from West Linn, Oregon, helped take Arizona State to the College Football Playoff in 2024.



Leavitt totaled 2,885 yards in the air… pic.twitter.com/qfZT5FbIsg — FOX Sports Knoxville (@FOXSportsKnox) January 8, 2026

Could there be a change in plans? Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are looking to make sure that's the case.

LSU's shot-caller hopped on the quickest flight out of Baton Rouge on Friday afternoon to make his way up to Knoxville for a meeting with Leavitt and his camp before he made his way to see the Miami Hurricanes.

Kiffin even took to social media to reveal his moves across the late afternoon and into the evening:

Then, seemingly after the meeting with Leavitt and his camp, Kiffin took to social media to post a tiger emoji... Does that imply a commitment from the No. 1 transfer quarterback? Social media has been buzzing ever since surrounding Leavitt and his recruitment ever since the post.

🐅 — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) January 10, 2026

Sources have indicated to LSU Tigers On SI that Kiffin did take a trip up to Knoxville - despite his track record of being one of the savviest social media "trolls" in college football - to meet with Leavitt and his camp. 104.5 ESPN Baton Rouge first reported.

In what has emerged as a three-team battle between LSU, Tennessee, and Miami, can the Bayou Bengals seal the deal? Or will Leavitt make his trip to South Beach to check-in with Cristobal and the Hurricanes - giving them a chance?

Leavitt didn't play the full length of the 2025 season due to a foot injury, but managed to finish with 1,628 yards passing and 10 touchdowns. He threw three interceptions while also rushing for 306 yards and five scores.

Multiple sources confirm Lane Kiffin is, in fact, in Knoxville to see QB Sam Leavitt.



Leavitt left LSU without committing while the Demond Williams situation was unfolding. Multiple reports have Leavitt set to visit Miami after Tennessee.



Kiffin trying to close his portal QB.… — Matt Moscona (@MattMoscona) January 10, 2026

The Arizona State signal-caller rounded out his 2024 campaign throwing for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns as the Sun Devils reached the College Football Playoff under head coach Kenny Dillingham in Leavitt's breakout year.

After Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. made his return to Seattle - opting out of entering the Transfer Portal - the LSU Tigers remain in pursuit of a starting signal-caller for the 2026 season with an all-in approach on Leavitt.

More LSU News:

LSU Hosts No. 1 EDGE Transfer as Lane Kiffin Pushes For Ex-Penn State Defender

LSU Football Hosting Elite Florida Gators Transfer For Visit, Former Five-Star Recruit

Arkansas Razorbacks, Kentucky Wildcats Among Teams to Watch for LSU Football Transfer

Join the Community: