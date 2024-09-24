LSU Football Great Ja'Marr Chase Praises Jayden Daniels: "He's Outstanding"
The LSU brand took center stage on Monday Night Football with a pair of Heisman Trophy winners suiting up to battle it out in Cincinnati.
LSU greats Jayden Daniels and Joe Burrow squared off in a primetime showdown with ties to the purple and gold all across the gridiron.
From Daniels and Burrow to Ja'Marr Chase, the LSU brand was well-represented on the highest stage of regular season football.
It was 2023 Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels who came out on top for the Washington Commanders after dominating from start to finish against the Bengals.
He ended the day going 21-of-23 for 254 yards and two touchdowns through the air while adding 12 carries for 39 yards and a score. Daniels' 91.3% completion rate is the highest for a rookie quarterback in a single game in history.
“He’s a great effing player,” LSU star Ja'Marr Chase said after the game. “I’m not gonna lie. That was my first time sitting down and watching him besides the spring game. He’s a very outstanding player.”
The Daniels-Terry McLaurin connection was on full display on Monday night in Cincinnati with the duo hitting on the throw of the night before halftime.
“I think he grew up tonight,” McLaurin said. “I’m so excited for him because now as a rookie, once you see those throws, you get more confidence. And I think his confidence is just going through the roof right now.”
The praise from Daniels' teammates continued following the game. The one word several players used when discussing Daniels was "belief".
With the former LSU great at the helm, the organization believes in him and what he provides the Commanders moving forward.
"It's shocking how composed he is, but it's not," Washington guard Nick Allegretti said. "It's just the situation is what it is. What am I going to do? Panic and ruin it. He's not like that. He's just situation is what it is. Get 11 in a huddle. Let's call a play.
"He is as composed of a rookie as I've seen and at the hardest position football. If that guy's stressed, everyone else tightens up. So he may not be doing it on purpose, but his composure composes the entire offense."
At the end of the day, it was Daniels who delivered down the stretch in a dual against another LSU superstar in Joe Burrow.
"It's just a blessing that the coaching staff has faith in me to go out there and make a play in a critical moment," Daniels said. "But that's just a testament to not just me but the whole offense."
